Volkswagens May Be Getting More Expensive For Americans

Volkswagen Group may have to rethink its strategy in North America, which could mean raising the price of its vehicles in the United States, due to the country's high tariffs on vehicles imported from Mexico.

Volkswagen is running out of options, and it may have to look reorganizing its production structure in Mexico to cut costs, while also launching new models across its brands that could better compete in the current market. CEO Oliver Blume also stated that VW is attempting to negotiate a solution that would let them keep their production in Mexico without punitive tariffs.

With VW's production no longer saving money, so it may have to look outside of its own processes to shift the burden. It's possible that consumers may take part of the hit for Volkswagen, with prices of its models increasing in the United States to offset some of the tariffs.

The automaker has also been expanding into the American market, in a roundabout way, by reviving the American brand Scout Motors, which has an electric SUV and pickup planned. Unfortunately, the profits from these vehicles won't come in time to relieve Volkswagen from the current tariffs. Volkswagen is set to become a much more expensive car brand in the U.S. due to these tariffs.