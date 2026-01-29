Volkswagen Pumps The Brakes On Major US Factory Plans

"Made in the U.S.A." carries a lot of weight with many American consumers, as it's all about keeping the economy strong and hopefully creating new jobs at home. But a major automaker that once had big plans to open factories in the United States is now hitting the pause button. Volkswagen is taking a step back, and it's due to the company's financial uncertainty regarding the U.S. government's recent trade policies.

During an interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt, Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume made it clear why VW is hesitant to move forward. "With unchanged tariff burdens," Blume said, "a large additional investment is not financially feasible." The automaker's original plans included building a U.S. manufacturing plant for Audi, a car brand owned by Volkswagen. This new factory had been debated by the company back-and-forth internally since 2018. Possible sites for the facility were South Carolina and Chattanooga, Tennessee, alongside an existing VW plant.

In addition to the Chattanooga facility, VW is currently building a $2 billion plant in Columbia, South Carolina. This location will manufacture off-road vehicles in a partnership with historic automaker Scout Motors. VW also has two production plants in Mexico, including Audi's Q5 plant, and both of those locations are impacted by American tariffs as well. VW cites these costs as one of the reasons why moving ahead with U.S. expansion has become increasingly challenging.