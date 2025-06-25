Who Owns Who? The Complicated Relationship Between Volkswagen And Porsche

It is very rare nowadays to see a car manufacturer operate solely on its own. When companies like Dodge or Chevrolet were founded over 100 years ago, those companies were their own entities. Now, they are almost always part of some bigger conglomerate that owns several different brands, like Stellantis owning brands such as Dodge, Jeep, and Chrysler.

One of the stranger automotive corporate structures is, without question, the relationship between Volkswagen and Porsche. You see, you can say Volkswagen owns Porsche and Porsche owns Volkswagen, and you would technically be correct on both counts.

The two companies have been intertwined ever since their inceptions. Ferdinand Porsche did not just found his own company, but he was also instrumental in the design of the Volkswagen Beetle. Once World War II was over, and he briefly was imprisoned for war crimes that he ultimately wasn't convicted of, Ferdinand's son Ferry designed the timeless work of art that is the Porsche 356, which would put the Porsche brand into the production car market.

This car used so many of the same components and design elements of the Beetle, that the two were essentially sister vehicles, and Porsche would outsource much of the production of these cars to Volkswagen. Despite the fact that these two companies have connected origin stories and quite a bit of creative overlap, that is not why the two brands are financially involved today. That came about decades later, long after Ferdinand Porsche was dead.