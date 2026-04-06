4 Used Genesis SUVs That Offer The Most Affordable Luxury In 2026

There's a "standing joke" in the luxury car world: if you want to drive something that looks like a Bentley and costs you less than a Bentley, buy a Genesis. In the past few years, Genesis has quietly built one of the most compelling used-car cases in the entire luxury segment — and its SUV lineup is where the real deals live in 2026. Here's the thing about Genesis that makes the used market so interesting: the brand depreciates fast.

Many Genesis vehicles tend to lose value more quickly than the average car, which can actually be good news if you're looking for a luxury vehicle on a tight budget. A Genesis SUV that stickered for $60,000 just two or three years ago can now be had for well under $40,000 — with the original warranty often still intact, the same Napa leather, the same panoramic sunroof, the same technology that had reviewers reaching for superlatives when it launched.

According to Consumer Affairs, the annual repair and maintenance costs for a Genesis average around $524 — well below the industry average of $976 for luxury full-size cars. In that sense, when buying a used Genesis, you are buying someone else's depreciation while also buying into a brand that won't drain you at the service counter afterward. Here are five used Genesis SUVs that offer the most affordable luxury in 2026.