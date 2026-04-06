4 Used Genesis SUVs That Offer The Most Affordable Luxury In 2026
There's a "standing joke" in the luxury car world: if you want to drive something that looks like a Bentley and costs you less than a Bentley, buy a Genesis. In the past few years, Genesis has quietly built one of the most compelling used-car cases in the entire luxury segment — and its SUV lineup is where the real deals live in 2026. Here's the thing about Genesis that makes the used market so interesting: the brand depreciates fast.
Many Genesis vehicles tend to lose value more quickly than the average car, which can actually be good news if you're looking for a luxury vehicle on a tight budget. A Genesis SUV that stickered for $60,000 just two or three years ago can now be had for well under $40,000 — with the original warranty often still intact, the same Napa leather, the same panoramic sunroof, the same technology that had reviewers reaching for superlatives when it launched.
According to Consumer Affairs, the annual repair and maintenance costs for a Genesis average around $524 — well below the industry average of $976 for luxury full-size cars. In that sense, when buying a used Genesis, you are buying someone else's depreciation while also buying into a brand that won't drain you at the service counter afterward. Here are five used Genesis SUVs that offer the most affordable luxury in 2026.
Genesis GV70 (2022 to 2024)
MotorTrend named the Genesis GV70 its 2022 SUV of the Year, winning from a field of 35 all-new or significantly redesigned SUVs by excelling in six key criteria: safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, and performance of intended function. That was not a fluke. Kelley Blue Book (KBB) has also recognized the 2022 GV70 as its Compact Luxury SUV Best Buy, giving it a near-perfect expert rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
The engine of choice — the 300 horsepower 2.5T turbocharged four-cylinder, able to propel the GV70 to 60 mph from a standstill in just 6 seconds, all while returning 28 MPG. Although you can also get the GV70 with a six-cylinder, the difference between these two in performance is marginal, but the 2.5T is more efficient. Stepping inside, and you are greeted with a 14.5-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, a digital gauge cluster, a digital key, a 16-speaker premium audio system, and wireless charging.
The depreciation story is where the GV70 gets its due the most. CarEdge identifies the 2022 to 2024 model years as attractive value picks, noting that with a 2024 you pay on average, just 67% of the original new price while retaining 92% of the vehicle's useful life. If you hop over to Autotrader, you can find decent examples of used GV70s for around $25,000, and that's a lot of car for the money. When we reviewed the 2024 Genesis GV70, we gave it a near-perfect nine of ten, a testament to how the GV70 made the brand into what it is today.
Genesis GV80 (2021 to 2024)
Buying a brand-new GV80 is going to run you nearly $60,000 without options, but if you buy used, you can get a GV80 for a fraction of its MSRP. KBB named the 2021 GV80 the best luxury mid-size SUV on the market. The best part is the 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 GV80 retained that title, meaning that the GV80 has led, according to KBB, the entire mid-size luxury SUV segment for the past five years. When we reviewed the 2021 Genesis GV80, we rated it with a nine of ten for similar reasons.
The 2021 GV80 is fundamentally the same car as the 2022, 2023, and 2024 models. In late 2023, it was facelifted, and the Coupe also joined the ranks, but these were offered on sale in 2025 at the earliest. In other words, 2021 to 2024 models are essentially the same, but with the sweet effects of depreciation sprinkled in to make used car buyers happy. Engine-wise, you can choose between a more popular 3.5T six-cylinder and the aforementioned 2.5T found in the GV70.
Inside, the GV80 is remarkably well-equipped. Napa leather, matte wood trim, heated and cooled seats, a 1050-watt premium Lexicon audio system with active noise cancellation, a 14.5-inch multimedia screen, pano-roof, and wireless charging. With a depreciation rate of more than 50% of its original MSRP, the 2021 GV80 is a tempting option. Autotrader lists decent 2021 and newer models between $25,000 and $30,000, making the 2021 model a half-priced 2026 GV80 with 90% of what made it great.
Genesis GV60 (2023 to 2024)
The GV60 is the wildcard in this group, and deliberately so. It's Genesis's all-electric compact luxury crossover, and it just happens to carry one of the steepest depreciation curves of any luxury vehicle currently on the used market. That's a problem if you bought one new. It's an extraordinary opportunity if you're a used car buyer. Picture this, KBB notes that the 2023 Genesis GV60 has depreciated 54% over three years, with a current resale value around $27,500. That's down from an original MSRP that started near $60,000.
It is a luxury EV, with 800-volt ultra-rapid charging, a panoramic roof, a beautifully crafted interior, premium Bang and Olufsen audio, four-way lumbar support, heated and ventilated seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless chargers, and even a crystal shifter. Moreover, the GV60 features Face Recognition and Fingerprint Authentication — technology that pushes well beyond anything its rivals offer at this price point. Performance trims produce up to 483 horsepower with Boost Mode, and maximum highway range is somewhere between 190 and 270 miles, depending on how you drive it.
The point of this article is to present you with used Genesis SUVs that offer affordable luxury. We've already established the GV60 offers plenty of luxury, but what about the "affordable" part? Well, if you go on Autotrader and look for used prices, you can find decent examples around the $26,000 mark. When we reviewed the 2023 Genesis GV60, we gave it a nine out of 10 due to its less-than-ideal range. Genesis addressed that for 2024 by increasing the GV60's estimated range to up to 300 miles, leaving little to be desired.
Genesis GV80 Coupe (2025)
Although we have already mentioned the GV80, we also decided to include its Coupe variant because, as Drive.com puts it: "Swoopy coupes are now becoming the go-to SUV style." The GV80 coupe is a swooping-roofline interpretation of the same platform that takes direct aim at the BMW X6, Mercedes GLE Coupe, and Porsche Cayenne Coupe. It's newer, rarer, and substantially more expensive than the standard GV80.
Still, for buyers who want the most dramatic Genesis yet, used examples have now started appearing on the market — and the depreciation curve is already moving in the right direction. The GV80 Coupe's powertrain is the 375 horsepower 3.5T E-Supercharged mild-hybrid V6, which blends additional power with improved efficiency over the standard 3.5T. The powertrain is what makes the Genesis G80 special. This also means that there is no 2.5T for the coupe.
Inside, you are cocooned by a massive 27-inch display, Piano Black gloss or matte-finish wood trim, interior ambient lighting, a heated and powered telescoping steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and a 3D instrument cluster. We already mentioned the Coupe comes with a premium, and if you want a 2025 one used in good condition and equipment, you are looking at a better part of $50,000. Expensive? Yes, but compared to a brand-new GV80 Coupe at $80,000 plus without options, it's a relative bargain.
How we made the list
As of the first quarter of 2026, Genesis has only offered three SUV models: the GV70, the GV80 (coupe and SUV), and the GV60 EV. This also means that making a list of the most affordable luxury Genesis models was not too difficult. However, what makes this list important is understanding the differences between the variants of these SUVs. Although some have been facelifted or completely replaced with newer models, there aren't many fundamental differences between older and newer Genesis models.
When we pair that with the fact that used Genesis SUVs depreciate quickly, it makes these SUVs a strong value in the luxury segment. To make sure our list is credible and rooted in real-world data, we consulted major automotive outlets such as Edmunds, Car and Driver, Kelley Blue Book, Drive.com, CarEdge, and Consumer Affairs. We also scoured used listings on Autotrader and Edmunds to make sure the numbers reflect real-world pricing. To top it all off, we went through our own reviews of all of these models to make sure the data is backed by expert opinions throughout.