What Makes The Genesis GV80 Coupe Really Special Is Under The Hood
Today, luxury automaker Genesis unveiled its redesigned GV80 SUV, as well as a new coupe version of the GV80 that the brand teased earlier this year. While not a true coupe in the sense that the GV80 has four doors, it does have a low, sloping roofline akin to competitors like the BMW X6 and Audi Q5 Sportback. In a nod to enthusiasts, we're happy to report that the production vehicle retains the sporty roof spoiler from the concept car.
Where the GV80 coupe really differentiates itself, though, is under the hood. Regular GV80 buyers have their choice of a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6, both gasoline-powered and generating 304 horsepower and 380 horsepower, respectively. Opting for the swoopy GV80 coupe now unlocks a third option: a 3.5-liter V6 that retains its conventional turbocharger and ups the ante with an added 48-volt electric supercharger (e-S/C).
The double shot of compressed air results in 415 horsepower and 405 ft-lbs of torque. According to Genesis, the two boost devices working in conjunction serve to "advance the maximum torque and improve acceleration response at low and medium speeds."
The supercharged engine unlocks other features
Genesis also wants GV80 coupe owners to hear the raw power of its available powerplants — or not — with a customizable exhaust tone called Active Sound Design that the company says can "replicate the sound of a large-displacement sports coupe's exhaust." Presumably, it also has a quiet mode. Similarly, the responsiveness of the vehicle's brake pedal is also adjustable via a feature known as Flex Brake.
While these above two features are available across all GV80 coupe variants, there are a few functions that are exclusive to the electric supercharged model. These include a Sports+ driving mode and launch control for drag race-style jackrabbit starts. Finally, drivers can keep tabs on the twin-boosted engine with a bespoke instrument cluster that displays oil temperature, torque, and turbo boost pressure in addition to more pedestrian readings like speed and RPM.
As far as exterior styling, both the standard GV80 and the GV80 coupe have a requisite massive grille and distinctive "twin-line" LED lighting front and rear. Note that coupe owners do get to choose from exclusive wheel designs in both standard 20-inch and optional 22-inch variants. Pricing for the GV80 coupe hasn't been released yet, but we expect at least a few thousand dollars in upcharge over the regular GV80 SUV which starts at $57,450 and quickly escalates with options.