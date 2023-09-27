What Makes The Genesis GV80 Coupe Really Special Is Under The Hood

Today, luxury automaker Genesis unveiled its redesigned GV80 SUV, as well as a new coupe version of the GV80 that the brand teased earlier this year. While not a true coupe in the sense that the GV80 has four doors, it does have a low, sloping roofline akin to competitors like the BMW X6 and Audi Q5 Sportback. In a nod to enthusiasts, we're happy to report that the production vehicle retains the sporty roof spoiler from the concept car.

Where the GV80 coupe really differentiates itself, though, is under the hood. Regular GV80 buyers have their choice of a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6, both gasoline-powered and generating 304 horsepower and 380 horsepower, respectively. Opting for the swoopy GV80 coupe now unlocks a third option: a 3.5-liter V6 that retains its conventional turbocharger and ups the ante with an added 48-volt electric supercharger (e-S/C).

The double shot of compressed air results in 415 horsepower and 405 ft-lbs of torque. According to Genesis, the two boost devices working in conjunction serve to "advance the maximum torque and improve acceleration response at low and medium speeds."