Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept Teases New Performance Strategy

Hyundai's Genesis luxury arm has unveiled its latest concept car, the GV80 Coupe, at the Genesis House in New York. Genesis calls it a "statement of intent for the future," and a taste of what's to come from future performance-oriented Genesis models.

We don't find this surprising, given the Genesis brand has the word "sporty" embedded in its DNA. Hyundai introduced the Genesis nameplate in 2009 as the Genesis Coupe, a rear-wheel drive sports car derivative of the Genesis luxury sedan. Production for the Genesis Coupe ended in 2016 in preparation for relaunching Genesis as a standalone brand. Nevertheless, the automaker has produced many hits; starting with the G90, G80, and the spectacular G70.

Genesis

Moreover, Genesis debuted its first SUVs — the GV70 and GV80 — in 2020, followed by an electrified GV70 and the all-electric GV60 EV. The GV80 is good enough to rival Lexus and other German contenders, but the Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept is taking direct aim at the Porsche Cayenne Coupe — a rather tall order for a brand that introduced its first SUV less than four years ago.