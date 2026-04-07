4 Semi Truck Brands You Didn't Know Were Owned By Volvo

It's common for multiple auto manufacturers to be owned by the same parent company, such as how Stellantis Group owns Dodge, Fiat, Maserati, and countless others. It's the same in the commercial vehicle world as well; Volvo Group has several badges under its aegis as well. Obviously, the best-known of these is the company's namesake Volvo Trucks, which is a car brand that makes semi trucks, along with construction equipment, buses, and autonomous driving solutions.

For the U.S. market, Volvo offers six different variations on the traditional over-the-road style truck with a hood over the engine and the cab behind it. These include the aerodynamic VNL (shown above);' the profitable, agile, and efficient VNR; the VNR Electric with up to 275 miles per charge; the VNX, stronger and built for heavier loads; the VHD that is ideal for garbage collection, concrete mixing, or firefighting applications; and the VAH, a specialized version designed for transporting automobiles.

Production on the Volvo Trucks' VNL started at the company's Dublin, Virginia factory toward the end of 2024. Since then, around 15,000 of Volvo's VNL trucks have been put into service on the roads and highways spanning Canada and the United States. One more feather in the VNL's cap is its winning of the the 2025 Red Dot Design Award for Product Design in the category of commercial vehicles. Yet the automaker owns several other semi truck brands that are arguably just as successful, both in the Americas and around the world. You might just be surprised by these next four.