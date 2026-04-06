5 Windows 11 Features That Are Causing Your Computer To Run Slow

You may have noticed that Windows 11 is going through a bit of a midlife crisis. There is a perception that Microsoft has prioritized cramming more AI features into the OS instead of fixing its many issues. One of the major complaints is that Windows 11 is slow. In many cases, Windows games run faster on Linux than they do natively on Microsoft's OS, even with the added hurdle of running through an emulation layer. If you're a Windows user without a beefy gaming PC, the problem is even worse. Low-end Windows laptops may have perfectly decent processors and adequate RAM for other OSes, but wheeze and lag under the burden of Windows 11.

However, you can reduce much of Windows 11's overhead, speeding up your PC or laptop in the process. There are several Windows features that hog system resources, even though few people ever use them. In some cases, they're not even meant to aid the user; instead, they collect data for Microsoft. Some of that data may be used to improve Windows in the future, but there's no telling what else the company does with it, so why risk it?

In this guide, we'll go over five of the most common culprits that slow Windows 11 to a crawl, and how to crack down on them. From gaming features you probably don't use to telemetry collection you almost certainly don't want, here are five Windows 11 features that are causing your computer to run slow.