Does The 2026 Lexus NX 350h Make Hybrid The Easy Choice With Gas Prices Surging?

Around 15 years ago, Lexus introduced a compact luxury SUV to slot between the UX and the RX, a "nimble crossover" dubbed the NX. Mechanically based on the Toyota RAV4, the new NX included a hybrid from the start for consumers who wanted some green cred with their creature comforts.

While NX sales were strong overall, it was slow at first for the hybrid version in the United States. It took until 2025 and the second-generation NX (launched for the 2022 model year) for hybrids to come close to half of all NX sales; combined with the plug-in hybrid, the electrified side finally eclipsed the gas-only side on Lexus' spreadsheets.

Now that the second half of the "Tumultuous '20s" is upon us, the NX Hybrid might be one of the right choices to make when it comes to the pump, at least. But is it the right choice for you and yours? To determine this, Lexus sent me an NX 350h in its sportiest (and highest) form, the all-new-for-2026 F Sport Handling AWD trim draped in $595 Infrared to spend a week around my mountain home in Southwestern Virginia.