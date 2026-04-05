Does The 2026 Lexus NX 350h Make Hybrid The Easy Choice With Gas Prices Surging?
Around 15 years ago, Lexus introduced a compact luxury SUV to slot between the UX and the RX, a "nimble crossover" dubbed the NX. Mechanically based on the Toyota RAV4, the new NX included a hybrid from the start for consumers who wanted some green cred with their creature comforts.
While NX sales were strong overall, it was slow at first for the hybrid version in the United States. It took until 2025 and the second-generation NX (launched for the 2022 model year) for hybrids to come close to half of all NX sales; combined with the plug-in hybrid, the electrified side finally eclipsed the gas-only side on Lexus' spreadsheets.
Now that the second half of the "Tumultuous '20s" is upon us, the NX Hybrid might be one of the right choices to make when it comes to the pump, at least. But is it the right choice for you and yours? To determine this, Lexus sent me an NX 350h in its sportiest (and highest) form, the all-new-for-2026 F Sport Handling AWD trim draped in $595 Infrared to spend a week around my mountain home in Southwestern Virginia.
Four trims, two paths, eight prices to pay
On first glance, the 2026 Lexus NX 350h can be had in quite a few trims. In reality, there are really four trims split between either front-wheel drive (an all-new configuration for the 2026 model year) or all-wheel drive, priced accordingly to where the power goes. Here's what to expect to pay at the dealership before the $1,295 destination fee:
- NX 350h: $46,070 (FWD)/$47,620 (AWD)
- NX 350h Premium: $47,995 (FWD)/$49,545 (AWD)
- NX 350h Luxury: $52,135 (FWD)/$53,685 (AWD)
- NX 350h F Sport Handling: $54,545 (FWD)/$56,095 (AWD), $59,830 total sticker as-tested
This luxury hybrid crossover competes in a small field dominated by its siblings, like the TX Hybrid ($69,160 starting MSRP) and the UX Hybrid ($36,955 starting MSRP). The only non-Lexus to go after the NX 350h is the Lincoln Nautilus Hybrid, which is also the luxury hybrid crossover with the highest base price, beginning at $77,130. Then there's the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid, which is all-wheel drive only, and starts at $59,405.
Decent fuel economy, needs precious liquid gold
While there are four trims to choose from, the 2026 Lexus NX 350h comes with just one powertrain setup: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors plus a CVT (continuously variable transmission) to bring the power to the front set of wheels (the standard configuration for 2026). All-wheel drive is now an option valued at $1,550 across all trims. Fueled by a 1.6-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 14.5-gallon tank filled with premium, the hybrid powertrain delivers a combined 240 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque to the high streets of the city.
Riding on 18- to 20-inch wheels–including the 20-inch black alloys exclusive to the F Sport Handling models–the 2026 NX 350h nets an EPA combined estimate of 39 mpg (41 city/37 highway) on the window sticker. In the real world, I managed 31.2 mpg due to all of the short trips in-town I took over the week, peaking at 39.2 mpg over the 60-mile main test loop between my home and Draper Valley Overlook in Pulaski County, Virginia.
All things considered, this isn't bad. After all: if you're leasing or buying a Lexus, you're probably not too worried about paying a bit more at the pump. Yet, with fuel prices climbing as of this writing, and the fact this hybrid needs premium to feel its best, the NX 350h may be a hard sell for those few Lexus fans seeking to save as much as possible in both fuel and cash economies.
Some classics never die
Is it really a Lexus if it doesn't have all the tech goodies? The 2026 NX 350h lives up to those ambitions with a standard 9.8-inch touchscreen handling nearly every function this luxury hybrid crossover offers, from climate and navigation to drive modes and satellite radio. A massive 14-inch touchscreen is available on higher trims, such as my F Sport Handling AWD. There are some physical dials and knobs to manage climate and volume, but otherwise, this is an all-touchscreen extravaganza, for better or worse. A 7-inch digital gauge cluster is standard across all trims.
Aside from climate and drive modes, the touchscreen also features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Lexus' suite of connected subscription services like navigation and Wi-Fi hotspot. Sound is conducted through a standard 10-speaker system or an available 17-speaker Mark Levinson unit. Meanwhile, the Lexus Safety System 3.0+ suite lives up to its name with front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring, safe exit assist, pedestrian detection, and more. Available safety features include a head-up display, rear-camera mirror, and a surround-view camera system.
And, of course, there's a classic bit of Lexus tech that can't seem to go away: the touchpad. Two of them, to be exact, now on either side of the steering wheel. One side handles the adaptive cruise control, the other radio functions. Turns out that classic experience is limited to the Luxury and F Sport Handling trims, though; thus, to avoid it, the base and Premium trims are the way to go. I managed this feature well enough, having experienced it on the TX Hybrid a while ago, but I'd rather have physical controls.
Not the grandest of luxury, but not a bad place to be, either
The Luxury trim of the 2026 Lexus NX 350h comes with genuine leather seating for five occupants. The other three, including the top-tier F Sport Handling trim like the one I drove, all feature synthetic leather instead, saving more than a few cows in exchange for soft, pliable chemistry experiments.
The aggressive bolstering on the front buckets of the F Sport Handling may be too much for some, but they felt fine enough for me. Even more so when those seats include heating and ventilation for year-round comfort, plus a heated steering wheel. The Luxury and F Sport Handling trims also provide heated seating for the three rear occupants, though leg room isn't as generous there as it is up front (36.1 inches versus 41.0 inches).
There's plenty of room for your bags and groceries, though. The 2026 NX 350h provides 22.7 cu-ft of space with the rear 60/40-split bench upright, plus a privacy cover to keep the really special purchases out of view. Bring the seat backs down and remove the cover to gain 46.9 cu-ft for the really big purchases, and, if needed, opt for the $160 towing package to pull up to 2,000 pounds of weekend toys. Wireless device charging, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and six USB ports help round-out the amenities.
A nimble experience through the mountains
So, what could this 2026 Lexus NX 350h F Sport Handling AWD do up in my part of the Appalachians? Let's start with what makes this trim stand out from the rest: the adaptive suspension. In addition to the multi-link rear and front MacPherson struts, the F Sport Handling throws on active dampers for a sportier drive around the bends, plus two drive modes (S and S+) to make the most of them. Coming down the mountain and cruising through the highways leading back home, the trim lived up to its name quite well, gliding along almost uneventfully through it all. Which, I believe, is what most Lexus fans would want while working through those in-town errands.
As for the rest of the story, that same suspension did a good job absorbing whatever bumps I found along the way. The interstate was no trouble, either, as the hybrid ate up whatever was dished out. The surround-view camera system made parking in tight spaces a breeze. Finally, while my mom would have enjoyed the flatter rear seats more than the very bolstered front seat she occupied on the trips to and from work, I was comfortable with my seat. Getting in and out was easy for both of us, though. Now, if only it could do with just regular, plebian gasoline instead of the fancier stuff.
2026 Lexus NX 350h verdict
The 2026 NX 350h continues a legacy begun way back in the previous decade, by offering consumers a compact luxury experience with better fuel economy to match. It took a long time for this hybrid to find its footing, but did it ever once more and more consumers opted to save those pennies at the pump. As stated at the start, the NX Hybrid, along with the plug-in variant, made up the bulk of overall NX sales during 2025. And that's a good thing indeed.
There is no telling where things will go, as far as the last years of the 2020s are concerned, not when uncertainty and chaos are in play in everyday life. On that basis alone, a compact luxury crossover promising respite out there–for a few moments, if not hours or a whole weekend–is welcome tranquility. The fact it also offers some respite from increasing fuel prices, too, makes the Lexus NX 350h an appealing choice for money-conscious, luxury-oriented consumers shopping for their next escape.