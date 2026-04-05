The 'Secret' Amazon Page Where Some Of The Biggest Discounts Hide
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You don't have to wait until Amazon's big sales to find amazing deals on electronics, house supplies, clothing, toys, and everything in between. There is a page you may have never heard of that's full of rotating deals every day: Amazon Outlet.
Amazon Outlet is where the online retailer puts items that have been overstocked. These are all brand new products that are heavily discounted, because Amazon simply just has too much of it. Compared to Amazon's big sales, Outlet has fewer big brands, and you may notice more out-of-season products that the retailer needs to sell sooner rather than later. For this reason, the sales are pretty big — regularly up to 50% off or more.
To find the Amazon Outlet, head to Amazon's homepage. In the upper left corner of the page, click "All" located in the top menu. From here, go to the "Programs & Features" section, select "See All," and then scroll until you get to "Amazon Outlet." It's a bit hidden, but it's worth leaving the main store to check it out.
What is the difference between Amazon Outlet and Amazon Warehouse?
If you are an Amazon regular, you've probably heard of the Amazon Warehouse by now — it's one easy way to save money on the stuff you want. What's the difference between the Warehouse and the Outlet?
Amazon Warehouse is a resale storefront, allowing you to buy pre-owned products at a discounted rate. The returned products are put through a quality check before getting sold, so you'll see several item conditions, from Acceptable to Like New. These products are no longer under the brand's warranty, but you can still return them to Amazon, should you experience any issues.
Amazon Outlet is only for new products, you won't find any pre-owned items. However, these products are often not as popular as the ones found in the Warehouse, which includes a lot more brand name items currently in season. It's always worth checking out both of Amazon's storefronts to see which has the better deal for the kind of product you want. You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to use these bargain hunting sources, but you may want to consider signing up to save on shipping and other shopping perks.