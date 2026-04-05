The 'Secret' Amazon Page Where Some Of The Biggest Discounts Hide

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You don't have to wait until Amazon's big sales to find amazing deals on electronics, house supplies, clothing, toys, and everything in between. There is a page you may have never heard of that's full of rotating deals every day: Amazon Outlet.

Amazon Outlet is where the online retailer puts items that have been overstocked. These are all brand new products that are heavily discounted, because Amazon simply just has too much of it. Compared to Amazon's big sales, Outlet has fewer big brands, and you may notice more out-of-season products that the retailer needs to sell sooner rather than later. For this reason, the sales are pretty big — regularly up to 50% off or more.

To find the Amazon Outlet, head to Amazon's homepage. In the upper left corner of the page, click "All" located in the top menu. From here, go to the "Programs & Features" section, select "See All," and then scroll until you get to "Amazon Outlet." It's a bit hidden, but it's worth leaving the main store to check it out.