4 Smart Home Gadgets Deals You Don't Want To Miss During Amazon's Spring Sale

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It might feel like Amazon was just celebrating its Big Deal Days, but that was almost six months ago now. In fact, it's already time for the Big Spring Sale. From now until the end of March, Amazon shoppers can find some ultra-rare price drops on some of the most popular smart home devices. Judging by past years, this might be the site's last big sale before the next Prime Day, usually sometime in mid-July.

From smart displays to smart security systems, it can be hard to know what's actually worth buying and what's not that big of a deal. That's why we've put together a handful of the most attractive gadget deals you can get right now during the Big Spring Sale. Together, they can give you a comprehensive smart home upgrade at a fraction of the typical cost. Just remember: These discounts are only live until March 31, and they could be gone even sooner if they sell out.