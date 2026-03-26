4 Smart Home Gadgets Deals You Don't Want To Miss During Amazon's Spring Sale
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It might feel like Amazon was just celebrating its Big Deal Days, but that was almost six months ago now. In fact, it's already time for the Big Spring Sale. From now until the end of March, Amazon shoppers can find some ultra-rare price drops on some of the most popular smart home devices. Judging by past years, this might be the site's last big sale before the next Prime Day, usually sometime in mid-July.
From smart displays to smart security systems, it can be hard to know what's actually worth buying and what's not that big of a deal. That's why we've put together a handful of the most attractive gadget deals you can get right now during the Big Spring Sale. Together, they can give you a comprehensive smart home upgrade at a fraction of the typical cost. Just remember: These discounts are only live until March 31, and they could be gone even sooner if they sell out.
The Echo Show 11
The latest model of the Amazon Echo Show 11 usually goes for $219.99, but during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can get it for 23% off. That's only $169.99, a savings of $50. If you haven't seen these things before, they make for a great centerpiece in your smart home. You get a Full HD 11-inch touchscreen display and speaker, which is perfect for making recipes, checking calendars, watching streaming content, or seeing who's at your front door.
As a smart home controller, the Echo Show 11 can connect to and control compatible devices, like lights and thermostats, directly from the display (or via voice commands). You can also make video calls, check live camera feeds, and create customizable photo displays on the screen. It has spatial audio, too, so you can also use it like a smart speaker while you're cooking or cleaning.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Plus
In the battle of the smart streaming devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus stands out for being one of the more affordable options. During the Big Spring Sale, that's even more true. While it usually goes for $49.99 on Amazon's site, it's currently 50% off. That means you can get one for $24.99 through the end of the sale.
The device has several high-end features you'd typically only expect to see with more expensive streaming hardware. We're talking Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and even Wi-Fi 6 support. All in all, that's high-bandwidth for a fraction of the cost of an Apple TV 4K or something similar.
As a smart home device, the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus lets you use Alexa-powered voice commands to search for content and browse your favorite streamers. The device also gives you access to cloud gaming platforms like Xbox Game Pass without even needing a console.
TP-Link Deco 7 Mesh Wi-Fi System
Connectivity is very much the backbone of any smart home, and the TP-Link Deco 7 Mesh Wi-Fi System makes sure you never have to worry about losing it. Usually, you'd have to pay $249.99 for this three-pack. But right now, for the Big Spring Sale, you can save 28% and pay just $179.99. With $70 off, that almost makes this a buy-two-get-one-free deal.
The Deco 7 system supports Wi-Fi 7, which gives your smart home much faster connection speeds than Wi-Fi 6 or earlier. It also comes with multi-stream performance reaching into multi-gigabit territory, so everyone in the house could be 4K streaming or online gaming without any major slowdowns.
The system can cover up to 6,600 square feet in all, so that means even larger homes with multiple stories get coverage. And with its unified mesh networking, devices can hop from node to node without losing connection or speed. There's also built-in security and management features, such as parental controls, device monitoring, and network security tools with VPN support.
Blink Camera Bundle
If you've been meaning to make an upgrade to your smart home security, why not do it with a bundle that covers the front door and your outdoor cameras in one? The Big Spring Sale has this Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 Bundle on sale for 58% off its usual price of $249.98. That puts it at just $103.99, which is about what you could expect to pay for one of these devices, much less a bundle of them all. The bundle combines a video doorbell, three outdoor cameras, and a Sync Module Core to help with connectivity.
The nice thing about these Blink devices is their battery life. You can get up to two years of operation on the included batteries, which means less frequent maintenance than some of the other home security camera brands. All the cameras come with 1080p cameras with live view and infrared night vision, as well. Other features include dual-zone detection for more precise monitoring and two-way audio to remotely communicate through the app.