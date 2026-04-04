4 Digital Picture Frame Brands That Offer The Best Image Quality
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The digital era has also extended to photography. From high-end cameras to smartphones, snaps of everything from family gatherings to vacations to events are taken in a flash — no film or post-image capture development needed. Naturally, the manner in which we display photos has also evolved in recent years. While some choose to repurpose old tablets into picture frames, dedicated digital picture frames have become household staples for many. Like any piece of technology, though, not all digital picture frames are exactly the same, with the image quality on models from specific brands vastly outshining what the competition has to offer.
Shopping for a new digital frame can be challenging. There are plenty of widely-used and reviewed frames on the market, with elements like photo storage, useability, size, and more contributing to the overall rating. However, image quality is arguably the most important aspect to consider. The resolution and pixel density should be high for the sake of picture quality and clarity, and it helps to know if it's an IPS or E-ink display, so you know what kind of color and visual texture your digital photos will have.
Though there are many worthwhile digital picture frame brands, some have shouldered their way to the front of the pack. Here are some that reviewers and customers alike agree are the best around when it comes to image quality.
Aura
With any amount of looking into digital picture frames, Aura Frames is likely to come up, and for good reason. The brand has a large assortment of frames varying in size, with the likes of the $229 HD Aspen 12-inch and $499 Aura Ink 13-inch e-paper display coming in at 1,600 by 1,200 pixels. Many of Aura's frames also come with anti-glare technology to keep images visible at all angles, and paper-like matting for added realism. As seen on the Aura website, several of its frames come New York Times Wirecutter-recommended, but the positive press around them doesn't stop there.
There are numerous professional reviews praising the Aura brand. YouTuber Wanderer001 Reviews compared the Aura Carver Mat — one of our favorite smart devices for seniors — to a Kodak frame, and found the color saturation and image quality better on the former. Looking over the Aura Ink, The E-Ink Review on YouTube highlighted its Spectra 6 technology, allowing it to display millions of different color shades using only red, yellow, green, blue, black, and white. NexFoto gave high marks to the Aura brand for its image quality as well, while customer reviews on the Aura website consistently mention it as one of the brand's strong points.
Pexar by Lexar
Pexar by Lexar is another name frequently brought up in discussions of digital frames with the highest quality imagery. While it doesn't have a huge assortment of frames for sale at the time of this writing, what it does have listed online makes no bones about its presentation quality. For instance, the 15.6-inch Pexar Starlight features 1,920 by 1,080 resolution and anti-glare technology for $349.99, while the 11-inch Pexar 2K bumps that resolution up to 2,000 by 1,200 for $179.99. As far as user sentiment and professional reviews go, the Pexar brand overall is supposedly a strong buy, especially if you're looking for superior visuals.
Speaking of the aforementioned 11-inch Pexar 2K, it was reviewed and ultimately recommended by Tom's Guide. Its visual quality was a focal point of the review, with the frame commended for its rich color and sharpness that's especially noticeable on photos captured on high-end, high-quality cameras. YouTuber TechLine also gave this model a thumbs-up, praising the image quality, the sustained quality during video playback, and the anti-glare capability. TechRadar was impressed with the color quality and accuracy as well, matching the exact look of the photos when observed on the devices they were taken on.
Skylight
Compared to most other digital frame brands on the market, Skylight has one of the smallest catalogs; only three different frames to choose from. However, just because it doesn't offer many different frames alongside the Skylight digital calendar doesn't mean what it does have isn't worth checking out. Its frames range in price from $159.99 to $299.99, with resolutions spanning from 1,280 by 800 to 1,920 by 1,080. Most frames also include IPS for improved color vibrance and accuracy, along with enhanced viewing angles that emulate analog frames. It's noted that the Skylight Frame 2 has a full high-definition display for the best presentation possible.
As far as what reviews have to say about Skylight's frames, most found online are quite positive. Tom's Guide recommended the standard Skylight frame and noted that it's quite good at presenting photos just as they were taken. If this means some imperfections, the adjustable brightness can remedy some minor photography flubs. In addition to finding it user-friendly, Fer's Reviews on YouTube was satisfied with the screen resolution, brightness settings, and vibrance of color. Looking to the customer reviews left on the Skylight website itself, numerous customers shared their love for their chosen frame. Common highlights were the image quality, color richness, and lack of image distortion.
Aeezo
Many of the previously discussed digital frame brands can get rather pricey, going well over the $100 mark. Meanwhile, for a more cost-effective option that is said to deliver in terms of image quality, Aeezo is a strong contender. For $79.99, the 8-inch WiFi digital frame comes with a respectable 1,280 by 800 resolution. If you're looking for more, Aeezo's highest resolution frame, the 21.5-inch WiFi digital photo frame, has a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080. It should be clarified that this is also Aeezo's priciest frame at between $250 and $300 in most cases.
With limited options and more wallet-friendly offerings, how has Aeezo performed for its customers and reviewers? NerdTechy looked at the 9.7 and 10.1-inch frames and was overall pleased with their looks. Both are IPS displays so viewing angles are true-to-life, and the resolutions of the photos displayed were sufficient. Speaking on the 10.1-inch model, NexFoto praised the image clarity and the realism the automated brightness adjustment brings to each image. As for the 10.1-inch frame's Amazon listing, the bulk of its buyer reviews were positive and most made sure to discuss the image clarity and respectable color saturation. Thus, it's one of the highest-rated digital photo frames on Amazon.
How we selected these brands
To select these digital frame brands as those with the best quality, the wider digital frame landscape was researched. It was key to determine which brands were just fine, or even lacking in terms of visuals, and discard them, thus narrowing down the field to solely those that offered superior image quality. The distinction was also made between best overall and best in terms of image quality, since some may be more budget-friendly or user-friendly according to users, but lose out on aesthetics.
All of this brought us to the aforementioned selected brands. While technical specifications were important, knowing how customers and online reviewers felt about their visual performance was equally relevant. This led to sifting through video reviews, forum posts, product listings, publication reviews, and more to understand the prevailing attitudes about these brands, their image quality, and what made them stand out. Along the way, some brands' specific frame models were repeatedly highlighted, further building a case for their overall visual quality.