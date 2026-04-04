Five Used BMW SUVs That Offer The Most Affordable Luxury In 2026
The BMW badge has long carried an air of exclusivity. It's something aspirational, reserved for those willing to pay a premium. However, here's what the brand's own sales numbers quietly reveal: In 2024, BMW delivered 371,346 vehicles in the U.S. alone, a 2.5% increase from the previous year. More volume means more used inventory, and more used inventory means an opportunity that shrewd buyers are increasingly seizing.
The premise of this article is simple — you don't need to buy new to experience genuine BMW luxury. The pre-owned market in 2026 is flush with examples of the brand's SUV lineup, and steep depreciation curves work entirely in the buyer's favor. What qualifies as "affordable luxury" here isn't just about sticker price; it's about how much vehicle you get per dollar spent.
Whether it be the cabin materials, the driving dynamics, the technology stack, comfort, or performance, it's more than just the badge on the hood. The five models featured below have each earned praise from credible automotive outlets for delivering exactly that. Here are five used BMW SUVs that offer the most affordable luxury in 2026.
BMW X1 (2023 to 2025)
Edmunds ranked the 2026 X1 as its top pick among affordable luxury SUVs under $50,000, edging out rivals on the strength of a responsive turbocharged four cylinder engine, intuitive iDrive software, and a cabin that reads as genuinely premium. The best part is, this generation of the X1 came out in 2023, meaning that there is little difference between the 2026 and the 2023 model.
The performance credentials are solid: In testing, the base 2023 xDrive28i model hits 60 mph in 5.4 seconds. Stepping inside, and you are greeted with a cabin that has grown in dimensions compared to the previous generation. All 2023 and later X1 models include dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and a power liftgate. There were also plenty of options to get, including both heated and ventilated seats, heads-up displays, and a large panoramic sunroof.
You can also find examples with a premium audio system, a 360-degree camera, and plenty of technology that is shared with BMW's top models. A used 2023 BMW X1 can be had for under $25,000 with less than 50k miles on the clock. If you want more performance, the BMW X1 M35i is a compact SUV that packs a big punch thanks to an engaging engine, lots of sporty upgrades, and a good balance of performance and daily comfort.
BMW X3 (2021 to 2024)
The X3 is BMW's second-best-selling vehicle and arguably the most well-rounded SUV the brand builds. U.S. News gives the 2023 X3 a score of 8.1 out of 10, was hailed as the second best luxury compact SUV, losing only to the Genesis GV70. When looking at 2021 to 2024 model years, all of them were listed at the pinnacle of their segment, usually in the top three.
2021 and later models also got meaningful upgrades that include Android Auto and CarPlay as standard, along with a plethora of BMW's new safety systems. All trim levels across the generation are available with heated seats, a 12.3-inch digital cluster screen, gesture controls, parking assistant, 3D cameras, lumbar support, keyless functionalities, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, BMW's iDrive infotainment, ventilated seats, 360-degree cameras, and heated steering wheels.
Value-wise, the 2024 BMW X3 seems to be a great value pick among all X3 model years, noting you pay around 63% of its new price with 92% of its useful life remaining. As such, you can even find well-optioned 2024 used examples for under $30,000. If you want even more performance, you can also get a used X3 in the M Competition trim. When we reviewed the 2023 BMW X3 M Competition, we gave it a near-perfect 9 out of 10 thanks to a high-performing engine, lots of space, and great equipment.
BMW X5 (2019 to 2022)
When Consumer Reports tested the 2021 BMW X5, the verdict was unambiguous: They called it one of the best SUVs they've ever tested. Specifically, they noted the 2021 X5 as a well-rounded SUV in terms of sportiness, luxury, comfort, and quality. That 2019 redesign carried through essentially unchanged to the 2022 and 2023 model years, which is great news for used buyers — you can get the same critically praised platform at a steeply discounted price depending on which year you choose.
Overall, this generation of the BMW X5 is widely viewed as one of the most accomplished BMW SUVs. Top-spec Executive trim levels include remote start, soft-close doors, heated and cooled cupholders, window shades, and adaptive LEDs with laser technology. When U.S. News rounded up the best used luxury mid-size SUVs you can buy for around $40k, the 2022 BMW X5 topped the list.
In fact, its price is what makes the X5 potentially the best value prospect out of all SUVs on this list. The BMW X5's resale value dropped more than 50% in just three years, and if you want a used 2019 X5 with a few miles on the clock, you can even find these for around $20,000, while 2022 models are only a few grand more. If you want lots of power and overtaking capabilities, BMW X5 M Competition models from this generation will give you 600 horsepower V8s to play with.
BMW X7 (2019 to 2022)
The X7 is BMW's largest and most spacious SUV — a three-row flagship that commands close to $90,000 new. On the used market, that same vehicle that's between 3 and 5 years old is available at prices that completely reframe what affordable luxury means. iSeeCars found the X7 depreciates approximately 55.6% over five years, one of the steepest curves in the segment. That is someone else's financial loss, and the used buyer's considerable gain.
When Car and Driver reviewed the 2021 X7, they noted the SUV "brings an undeniably upscale aura and impressive levels of performance." The base xDrive40i's offers a 335-horsepower turbocharged inline-six, but you can also get the M50i with a V8 capable of 523 horsepower, or the crazy top-spec Alpina XB 7 with 612 horsepower and private jet levels of comfort. Inside, you get three rows of seating, available captain's chairs, five-zone climate control, real wood trim, ambient lighting, and a cabin trimmed to BMW flagship standards throughout.
Kelley Blue Book puts a 2022 BMW X7 xDrive40i at around $37,600 to $44,500 in private-party condition, while AutoTrader lists cheapest 2019 models with less than 80k miles at just under $30,000. For a family that needs genuine three-row space and a cabin built to flagship standards, a used X7 seems remarkably tempting. When we reviewed the 2020 BMW X7, we noted that it offers cabin luxury that only a few years ago would be unheard of in an SUV, and now you can enjoy it for a price of a well-optioned new Toyota Corolla.
BMW iX (2022 to 2023)
To round out our list (and satisfy EV enthusiasts), we decided to include BMW's top-spec EV SUV, the iX. One of the biggest problems with buying a luxury SUV from a premium brand is obviously the price. That is one of the main reasons why people buy used instead of new; the other reason is the sheer depreciation you get with a brand-new BMW SUV. This is where the BMW iX makes a strong case. According to Kelley Blue Book, a 2022 BMW iX lost 63% of its value in three years, a depreciation rate no other BMW can match.
This means that you can get a 3-year-old BMW iX for $30,000, an almost $70,000 drop from new. That is an enormous amount of car for the money, and it is the entire reason the iX belongs on this list. So, what kind of luxury can you get for SUV that once cost almost $100,000 straight from the dealer? Well, a lot. U.S. News ranked the 2023 iX as the second best luxury electric SUV on sale, thanks to a luxurious cabin, ample cargo space, thrilling acceleration from its 516-horsepower dual-motor setup, and sporty handling that belies the vehicle's size.
Although the iX was heavily criticized for its exterior design when it came out, the interior looked like nothing else on the market. It featured beautiful high-quality materials, large screens, massaging heated and cooled seats, panoramic roof, soft-close doors, laser headlights — pretty much everything BMW could ever give you. There are simply too many great features of the 2022 BMW iX to list in this article, and you'll have to find one to see it for yourself.
How we made the list
When making this list, there weren't really that many BMW SUVs we could add to it. We skipped the BMW X2 because it basically is a more expensive X1 with less space, and the same can be said for the X4 compared to the X3. Both of these command higher prices, but offer more or less the same experience, engines, and options. We skipped the BMW X6 and went for the X5 for the same reason.
This makes BMW's odd-numbered SUVs your best bet if you want the biggest bang for your buck. To make sure our list is credible and backed by verifiable data, we relied on various reviews, first drives, and expert impressions by outlets such as Car and Driver, MotorTrend, iSeeCars, Edmunds, Consumer Reports, AutoBlog, Kelley Blue Book, U.S. News, and CarEdge.
Additionally, we scoured BMW's press materials to find the most luxurious reasons why these are the ones to get. Finally, we also looked at used prices at AutoTrader and relied on the previous efforts of our reviewers and writers to round up the list and make it credible and grounded in reality.