5 Home Security Gadgets That Aren't Cameras You Should Be Using In 2026
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Every time someone mentions home security, the default product most people think about is some sort of security camera. Wi-Fi security cameras, doorbell cameras, and outdoor cameras for the garage are common gadgets that keep your home safe. That said, there's a whole other array of home security gadgets that secure your home while silently working in the background. They may not help you keep a constant eye on your bedroom or study while you're away, but they can definitely protect your belongings and even your life. We decided to compile a list of some of these home security gadgets that we highly recommend installing in your home.
From smart locks that look like traditional, boring doorknobs to air quality monitors that can save you from suffocating due to excess carbon monoxide in the atmosphere, we've carefully picked the gadgets that add the most value to everyday life. Notably, a few of these gadgets may seem rather pricey. However, all the products mentioned here are top-quality devices and have a minimum rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon.
We've also tried to cover different parts of the home, so that potential hazards all throughout the house can be mitigated. It's also worth mentioning that several gadgets on this list can be used in tandem with existing smart home devices, meaning you can control them via a smart screen or even create routines with smart plugs and cameras.
Level Lock Pro
After security cameras, if there's one gadget that comes to mind when speaking about home security, it has to be smart locks. Traditional locks with physical keys are slowly becoming a thing of the past, as more and more people resort to smart locks to secure them home in a more convenient manner. You don't have to remember to take your keys when leaving the house, nor do you have to worry about storing them safely when you're out and about. That said, most smart locks are huge, take up a lot of space, and have unnecessary bells and whistles. Not only does that attract more attention, but it also doesn't look aesthetically pleasing. If you're looking for a smart solution that also looks subtle, the Level Lock Pro, from newcomer smart lock brand Level, is your best bet.
It looks rather unassuming at first glance. In fact, unless you specifically tell someone that it's a smart lock, they would probably assume your front door can only be unlocked via a traditional key. Once installed, the Level Lock Pro connects to your smartphone via Apple Home Key, which means you can unlock your door by bringing either your iPhone or Apple Watch close to the lock. It also works with Google Home and Alexa, which means you can create routines, like setting a smart thermostat to a certain temperature as soon as you leave the house, or turning on your smart lights as soon as you arrive from work. You miss out on fingerprint and PIN unlock, but you can add the latter via an additional keypad sold by the brand. That's the tradeoff you make for a smart lock that looks super minimalistic.
Meross Human Presence Sensor
As the name suggests, the Meross Human Presence Sensor detects whether there is a human in a room. While a conventional motion sensor activates every time someone enters or exits a room, this Meross sensor behaves quite differently, making it a bit special. That's all thanks to the mmWave radio sensor, which detects human presence not only when there's motion, but when they're standing still, too. Also, while most motion detectors you can use around the house use a single sensor technology, the Meross sensor uses three different technologies — radar, PIR, and light — making it a 3-in-1 sensor.
The sensor comes with an adjustable base that can pivot 180 degrees and rotate 360 degrees. The range for motion detection is up to 12 meters, but it can detect presence only up to 6 meters. Meross also provides an optional pet-proof shield, which blocks the lower half of the camera to avoid interference from pets and robot vacuums.
Speaking of triggering, the Meross sensor can be connected to Google Home, Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. Once you do that, you can either trigger an automation once the sensor detects motion or presence, or you can simply choose to be notified via the companion app. Think of scenarios such as triggering the burglar alarm when the sensor detects motion in your living room during your work hours, or turning the lights on in your bedroom as soon as you enter.
Frizzlife LP365 Smart Water Monitor With Auto Shut-off
As important as it is to protect your home from intruders, it's equally important to ensure that your home remains safe in other aspects, too. One such example is flooding or electric short circuits caused by water leakage. A leaking tap or pipe can be a bigger hazard than you could imagine. While detection is relatively easy when you're at home, the real challenge is if the leak begins when you're not around. The Frizzlife LP365 Smart Water Monitor and automatic shutoff device can be lifesavers in this regard, since they can detect and notify you of any leakage while shutting off the valve. They do so by using ultrasonic technology that, according to the company, monitors precise flow rates. Whenever there is an irregularity in the flow rate, the device flags it via the companion app.
Speaking of the app, notifications about potential leaks are delivered via SMS, app notifications, and even phone calls. According to several users, the Frizzlife LP365 works just as advertised. It notified a user about a leak in their water heater, while another shared how it could save you a lot of money in water damage repair. You can also manually tell the valve to shut off via the app. It's worth noting that you need to pick the right size of the valve while ordering, or you may end up with an incompatible device.
Htzsafe driveway alarm
Motion sensors around the house can alert you in case an intruder trespasses onto your property. But why let the situation escalate so much when you can be notified of any motion that happens right in your driveway? The Htzsafe driveway alarm is a simple yet effective gadget that doesn't use any fancy technology, nor does it connect to your home's Wi-Fi network or phone's Bluetooth. The device should be placed near your driveway, while a receiver is plugged into a wall outlet at home. Once the sensor detects movement, it automatically triggers an alarm in the receiver plugged inside your home.
At the sensor's end, there are three sensitivity levels to choose from, while on the receiver, you can pick from four volume levels and 35 melodies. The reason behind there being so many melodies is that you can set each sensor to trigger a different melody, to identify them more easily. The brand claims a range of half a mile between the sensor and the receiver, which is plenty, even if you have a huge backyard and driveway. You can pick from multiple configurations, from a single receiver and sensor to a pack of four sensors with one receiver. The sensor can detect motion up to 50 feet away from it.
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor
Just like how water leaks can be catastrophic, poor air quality inside your home can lead to serious conditions, including Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning. Apart from that, high PM 2.5 levels and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) can also cause breathing difficulties. This is why keeping a tab on the air quality inside your home is extremely important. The Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor helps you measure the ambient temperature, humidity, PM 2.5 levels, CO ppm, and VOCs index. You can get one of these monitors for each room in the house, and they can all be connected to your Amazon Echo device. The device has a color-coded LED to indicate the air quality, but if you want detailed information, you'll have to use the smartphone app or an Amazon Echo Show.
The app will also notify you every time one of the parameters goes out of bounds. You can also use this feature to trigger certain routines or automations. For instance, if you have an air purifier, you can set it to turn on automatically if the PM 2.5 levels rise above a certain level. Similarly, you can also turn on dehumidifiers. If you have multiple air quality monitors, you can set routines for those in specific areas around the house. As per a user, Amazon's air quality monitor provides valuable insights for those with sinus issues and allergies. A slight inconvenience is the fact that the monitor still uses a micro-USB port for power instead of a USB-C connector. Regardless, this is one of the most cost-effective ways to monitor air quality at home.
How we picked these gadgets
The primary requirement for any gadget to be on this list is that it needs to make your home a safer place, so we've selected gadgets that contribute the most to home safety. Moreover, every gadget has a minimum rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon, with most having thousands of reviews.