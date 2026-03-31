5 Home Security Gadgets That Aren't Cameras You Should Be Using In 2026

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Every time someone mentions home security, the default product most people think about is some sort of security camera. Wi-Fi security cameras, doorbell cameras, and outdoor cameras for the garage are common gadgets that keep your home safe. That said, there's a whole other array of home security gadgets that secure your home while silently working in the background. They may not help you keep a constant eye on your bedroom or study while you're away, but they can definitely protect your belongings and even your life. We decided to compile a list of some of these home security gadgets that we highly recommend installing in your home.

From smart locks that look like traditional, boring doorknobs to air quality monitors that can save you from suffocating due to excess carbon monoxide in the atmosphere, we've carefully picked the gadgets that add the most value to everyday life. Notably, a few of these gadgets may seem rather pricey. However, all the products mentioned here are top-quality devices and have a minimum rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon.

We've also tried to cover different parts of the home, so that potential hazards all throughout the house can be mitigated. It's also worth mentioning that several gadgets on this list can be used in tandem with existing smart home devices, meaning you can control them via a smart screen or even create routines with smart plugs and cameras.