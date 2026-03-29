Want To Buy DJI's New 8K 360 Drone? That'll Be Tricky For You Living In The US
Global civilian drone maker DJI recently launched Avata 360, which can shoot in all directions with two fisheye lenses, giving you up to 8K and 60 fps from every single angle. And it does it all at a pretty low price point. But don't get your hopes up if you're in the United States — a federal ban could make it pretty challenging to get ahold of.
With around 23 minutes of flight time and 42 GB of storage, the Avata 360 is tailor-made for shooting HDR video with rich detail. Expansive features let you lock on to moving subjects from a steady distance, capture high-speed first-person-view footage, and enable infinite rotation and tilt for shifting perspectives. It can be paired with DJI goggles and motion controllers to get a 360-degree flight experience, capturing content from a plethora of perspectives. You can also use DJI's video transmission system to do livestreams from the air.
Why can't you get a DJI Avata 360 drone in the U.S.?
It sounds like the perfect addition to a content creator's arsenal, but it may be tough to get the DJI Avata 360 in the United States. In December 2025, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission ruled that DJI can't import new drones into the country, along with any other drone made overseas. Before any radio-frequency device can be sold in the United States, it must be approved by the FCC; otherwise, it is banned. Without the required security reviews, and with tensions between America and China growing, this has included DJI's drones.
While existing drones are safe to operate, new models like the Avata 360 are technically on the FCC's list of banned products. Unless things change, you won't be able to import the Avata 360 for your content anytime soon. You may be able to find it on a third-party site, but you will risk your package getting intercepted. If you really need a good drone, check out our list of the best non-DJI drones to avoid any issues.