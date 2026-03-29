Want To Buy DJI's New 8K 360 Drone? That'll Be Tricky For You Living In The US

Global civilian drone maker DJI recently launched Avata 360, which can shoot in all directions with two fisheye lenses, giving you up to 8K and 60 fps from every single angle. And it does it all at a pretty low price point. But don't get your hopes up if you're in the United States — a federal ban could make it pretty challenging to get ahold of.

With around 23 minutes of flight time and 42 GB of storage, the Avata 360 is tailor-made for shooting HDR video with rich detail. Expansive features let you lock on to moving subjects from a steady distance, capture high-speed first-person-view footage, and enable infinite rotation and tilt for shifting perspectives. It can be paired with DJI goggles and motion controllers to get a 360-degree flight experience, capturing content from a plethora of perspectives. You can also use DJI's video transmission system to do livestreams from the air.