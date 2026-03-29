14 Cool Harbor Freight Gadgets Under $25 That Deserve A Spot In Your Garage

If you've spent any time working with tools, you've probably at least seen a mechanical sander. They come in a variety of designs, from large belt sanders to handheld palm units. Regardless of what they look like, power sanders all use a motor to move sandpaper quickly, taking a lot of the work out of large finishing jobs.

Handheld palm sanders are often equipped with circular pads which hold sheets of round sandpaper. Others are rectangular and hold an abrasive strip that runs along the middle. If you're using either of those to sand the inside of something, you might run into an issue, though: The sander might bump up against interior walls, making it impossible for you to get all the way to the edge or into the corners. By contrast, the Warrior detail sander features a shape that's similar to a clothes iron; it comes to a point at the front and widens in the back. The result is that you can still sand a relatively large area quickly while also getting into some of those hard-to-reach spaces.

This sander retails for $19.99 and features a hook-and-loop pad so you can easily swap out old sanding sheets when they're spent. A bag at the back collects dust to keep it out of your lungs and eyes — you should, as always, wear all of the appropriate safety gear when using a power sander — and leave you with less mess when you're finished.