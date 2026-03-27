The Best Spring Sale Deals Happening At Home Depot, Lowe's, & Harbor Freight
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With spring officially kicking off across the United States, homeowners and outdoor enthusiasts alike are making their way out into the light after the proverbial long winter's sleep. It's safe to assume, however, that both are finding that winter has left backyards and wild spaces looking more than a little worse for wear.
That is to be expected, of course, as springtime has become the time of year for one and all to tidy up those winter-torn yards and blaze new trails through the wilderness. Whether you're looking to glove up and get dirty in your yard or indulge in a wild ride off the beaten path, you may find that you also need some new gear to get the job done.
Home improvement outlets are well aware, too, seizing on the need for fresh spring gear by offering deep discounts on items to aid consumers in their warm-weather endeavors. The sheer number of sales means it might be difficult for some consumers to decide not only which products best suit their needs, but which outlets they should buy from. While we can't provide a comprehensive list of all the spring sales you might find at outlets like The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Harbor Freight, let's take a look at some of the best spring deals each retailer has to offer.
Badland Apex 12,000-pound winch
Spring is a great time for trail riders to take their four-wheel-drive vehicles out and get their wheels dirty after they've likely been stored away over the winter. Spring, of course, also brings rain for most parts of the population, meaning that trails are likely rife with the sort of mud and muck that can get a vehicle stuck. If you don't have a good winch on hand, getting that vehicle unstuck is going to be an uphill battle that you may not win without some help.
If you need a new winch or are looking to add one to your array of off-roading gear, family-owned Harbor Freight has you covered thanks to a notable sale on its Badland Winches. More specifically, its 4.9-star-rated 12,000-pound Badland Apex winch is set to feature in Harbor Freight's Spring Black Friday Parking Lot Sale for 2026.
That sale will be for regular customers and Harbor Freight Inside Track Club members; the former get access to the deals from April 6-9, with non-members getting their turn from April 10 to 13. As for the savings on the Badland Winch, assuming it's the right size for your vehicle, you'll be able to equip it to your vehicle for $479.99. That's a cool $120 less than its current retail price of $599.99, and those kinds of savings should not be ignored.
Ego Power+ 600 Touch Drive electric lawn mower
Lawn care is a big deal for homeowners throughout most of the year. Springtime is, however, considered prime time when it comes to setting the stage for the rest of the year's lawn care regimen. After you've undertaken spring's first big yard cleanup, you'll likely be quick to set your sights on keeping that grass clean-cut for the rest of the sunny months.
If you're a homeowner, that may require a shiny new lawnmower, but even those with a mower on hand may want an upgrade for spring. In either case, most home improvement outlets are targeting these homeowners by dropping prices on such devices. Those looking to ditch their gas model in favor of a battery-powered mower well-liked by consumers will be happy to learn Lowe's is currently selling Ego's 4.6-star Power+ 600 Touch Drive Electric Lawn Mower for $599.
That's $100 below its normal sticker price at Lowe's. While there are many factors to consider before buying Ego hardware, those savings may make the decision considerably easier. That's particularly true when you factor in that Lowe's is including both a 7.5Ah rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery and a charger as part of the deal. Ego backs this electric lawn mower with a 5-year warranty, and even covers both the battery and charger with a separate 3-year warranty. That should provide some welcome peace of mind to any shopper.
DeWalt 5-Tool Cordless Combo Kit
Your spring cleaning deep dive will likely reveal several odd jobs you'll need to perform around the house — and you might not always have the necessary tools on hand to do so. If that's the case, Home Depot should be able to help you fill one or more of those gaps in a single purchase, as the retail chain is featuring a major DeWalt sale this spring.
Such a sale should not be ignored, if only because DeWalt typically ranks highly among the market's best power tool makers. Home Depot is running a spring deal that should intrigue any DeWalt fan, with its five-tool Cordless Combo Kit selling at $599. For the record, that is a whopping 37% lower than the kit's normal retail price of $949. If the kit has the tools you need, the possibility to save $350 on the tools while also getting a pair of rechargeable 20V battery packs and a charger, may be too good to pass up.
Aside from the batteries and charger, the DeWalt kit comes with a 1/2-inch hammer drill, a 1/4-inch compact driver drill, a three-speed multi-tool, a reciprocating saw, and a 7 1/4-inch circular saw. The kit also comes with a carry case for all of those tools. According to DeWalt, that's a total of $1,443 worth of products.
Z Grills 697 square-inch pellet gill and smoker
Once you've got your yard and patio properly whipped into shape, you and your family will no doubt want to enjoy them by kicking back with a cool iced tea or adult beverage — and maybe even do a bit of grilling once the weather warms up. After all, few things scream "Spring!" quite like a charred burger or hot dog.
Still, depending on how you stored your grill away for the winter, the device may not be as ready for action as you are. If you find yourself in need of a new one or are just looking for a budget-friendly upgrade, Home Depot currently has several discounted models worth a look. That includes Z Grill's pellet grill and smoker, which has been reduced from $609 to $519.99 as part of its spring sale.
So, what exactly do you get with the Z Grill? For one, you get a full-on combination package, as the Z Grill has a standard 697-square-inch grill with a smoker box for folks who prefer a little smoky char on their food. You can also bake, roast, or braise whatever foods you like, and the grill's temperature control tech means you're always cooking at the right temperature. It displays the temperature on an exterior LCD screen and has a large viewing window to boot.
Predator gas-powered earth auger
Yard maintenance involves more than just keeping the grass short. If you are looking to drop plants, shrubs, trees, or posts into the dirt this spring, that means you'll need to dig a few holes. Shovels and picks may be enough to handle that task in most yards, but if you've got a lot of holes to dig, an auger may be the smarter way to go.
It will likely also be the more expensive way to go, as an auger is a pretty heavy-duty power tool. That said, if you can hold out for Harbor Freight's Spring Black Friday event, you might be able to save some serious coin on Predator's gas-powered earth auger. The device — made by one of Harbor Freight's many in-house brands — is currently selling for $229.99 online, but the retailer's Spring Black Friday Sale will drop it to a far more palatable $169.99.
This Predator auger can produce up to 45 ft-lbs of torque at 320 RPM. The auger also comes with a bit that's 6 inches in diameter and 31 inches long. Customers who have already purchased the auger are largely happy with the product, with more than 5,500 reviews rating it 4.6 stars out of 5. That's a pretty solid number, even as some complained of durability issues and that the auger may prove hard to handle for some.