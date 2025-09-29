Harbor Freight Badland Winch: How To Know Which Size You Need

Harbor Freight's Badland winches work well and are quite affordable for your off-road recovery and utility needs. There are three lines of Badland winches with capacities of up to 12,000 pounds and prices ranging from under $100 to $579. With so many options to choose from, how do you know which one is best for you?

An important thing to consider is a winch's rated load. That's its maximum pulling power as measured on the innermost layer of rope on the drum. Because subsequent layers are further from the center of rotation, a good rule is to choose a winch with a capacity of at least one and a half times your vehicle's gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). If you want a winch for off-road recovery, look on your vehicle's doorjamb sticker or in the owner's manual to get its GVWR. For example, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe has a GVRW of 6,200 pounds and up depending on trim so you'll need at least a 9,300 pound winch.

For trailers, the safety margin is even higher because you'll often pull from outer rope layers where capacity is reduced. For these instances, you'll want a winch rated for at least twice the weight of the intended load. If you're mounting a winch to a boat trailer, calculate the total weight of the boat, motor, and any fuel or gear on board before doubling that figure. Your next step is to ask yourself whether you need a mounted or portable unit. A mounted winch gets attached to a vehicle, trailer, or shop floor to provide the stability needed for frequent or heavy-duty pulling. Portable winches are held in place by chains or other temporary systems during use and can be moved from job to job more easily.