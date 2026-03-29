5 Of The Coolest Discontinued Engines Found In Old American Cars

For decades, American automakers produced some of the best, most legendary car engines ever made by man. Then, those brands proceeded to systemically murder every single one of them in favor of soulless efficiency. After all, there was a glorious (and extended) period in U.S. history where engineers were allowed to build engines on a very simple philosophy: More displacement, more cylinders, more power, and never mind the consequences.

Fuel economy was irrelevant, insurance was nobody's concern except the buyer's, and emissions regulations were not as strict either. All the engines of this time were meant to move absurdly heavy bodies at completely irresponsible speeds, all while making sounds that would eventually be legislated out of existence. Make no mistake, this was needed — stricter emissions controls and better gas mileage benefit the general public — but it's hard not to wax nostalgic about some of these powerplants.

Then, towards the peak of the muscle car era came the OPEC regulations, newer CARB emission standards, and, of course, the two gas crises. As a result, power figures and cylinder counts were slashed across the industry, and we wouldn't see a resurgence till the early 2000s when forced induction tech caught up with the market. By then, all the legendary engines on this list had been well and truly relegated to the history books, becoming remnants of an era when "too much" was never enough and "practicality" was something that happened to other people.