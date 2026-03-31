5 Phones With Better Battery Life Than The Google Pixel 10 Pro

There is no shortage of smartphones, especially if you're shopping in the Android realm. However, if you're looking for a clean user interface and wish to experience Android in its purest form, then Google's Pixel series is an easy recommendation. You also get a solid set of cameras, premium build quality, and up to seven years of software support. We were also impressed by its MagSafe-esque Pixelsnap mounting system during our review of the Pixel 10 Pro.

One aspect the Pixel smartphones aren't known for is battery life. They offer average battery life at best and tend to perform worse as they age. On paper, the Pixel 10 Pro sports a 4,870 mAh lithium-ion battery that supports up to 30W of wired charging. The Pixel 10 Pro XL offers a larger 5,200 mAh battery and bumps its maximum charging speed to 45W. These are decent numbers, but in real-world use, several buyers have reported lackluster battery performance with the Pixel 10 series.

If excellent battery life is at the top of your priority list, it's best to steer clear of Google's offerings. Fortunately, there are other smartphones that offer a similarly premium experience while providing better battery life per charge. Here are five Google Pixel 10 Pro alternatives with better endurance that you should consider in 2026.