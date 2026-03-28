Stop Putting It Off: Handle These 7 Car Maintenance Projects This Spring

As the last traces of winter slush finally disappear and the morning frost gives way to the gentle warmth of spring, you may find yourself ignoring the subtle groans and decreased efficiency of your car. It's easy to put off important upkeep when the sun's out, but neglecting what freezing temperatures and road salts did to your car could cause some serious problems, and right in time for summer road trips.

The change of seasons is a great time to fix up all that wear and tear from winter. You don't need special knowledge or an expensive mechanic's hourly rate to keep a car healthy. By performing some seasonal upkeep yourself, you can significantly extend your car's lifespan, possibly improve its gas mileage, and save hundreds of dollars on labor.

There's a real satisfaction in opening the hood and taking charge of how your car runs, instead of just waiting for a warning light to tell you what to do. Before you head out on your next drive, think about doing some of these easy car maintenance projects.