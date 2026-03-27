15 Harbor Freight Finds Under $2 That Are Actually Worth Buying

Harbor Freight's reputation as a budget-friendly tool shop is well documented. For many, it's the go-to place when you need something specific but don't want to pay big bucks for it. Screwdrivers, drills, generators, saws, if you need it in your workshop or on your truck, Harbor Freight probably has it. But wander the aisles for more than a few minutes, and you'll realize something else: Harbor Freight is a surprisingly good place to stock up on the random odds and ends that tend to grow legs in your garage and disappear when you need them.

One of the biggest mistakes people make when shopping at Harbor Freight is not paying attention to the little extras. Those smaller items you burn through, like zip ties, batteries, magnets, tarps, clamps, and shop towels, can usually be found at Harbor Freight. And in most cases, buying them here feels like paying less than full price. We chose these items based on their availability at Harbor Freight, a regular retail price of under $2, and whether they're genuinely useful to the average person. These are the types of items where quality isn't always the most important factor. You just need them to work as intended, and things like name-brand or premium materials matter less than a good deal. Here are 15 Harbor Freight finds under $2 that are worth buying and surprisingly well-made considering their price.