15 Harbor Freight Finds Under $2 That Are Actually Worth Buying
Harbor Freight's reputation as a budget-friendly tool shop is well documented. For many, it's the go-to place when you need something specific but don't want to pay big bucks for it. Screwdrivers, drills, generators, saws, if you need it in your workshop or on your truck, Harbor Freight probably has it. But wander the aisles for more than a few minutes, and you'll realize something else: Harbor Freight is a surprisingly good place to stock up on the random odds and ends that tend to grow legs in your garage and disappear when you need them.
One of the biggest mistakes people make when shopping at Harbor Freight is not paying attention to the little extras. Those smaller items you burn through, like zip ties, batteries, magnets, tarps, clamps, and shop towels, can usually be found at Harbor Freight. And in most cases, buying them here feels like paying less than full price. We chose these items based on their availability at Harbor Freight, a regular retail price of under $2, and whether they're genuinely useful to the average person. These are the types of items where quality isn't always the most important factor. You just need them to work as intended, and things like name-brand or premium materials matter less than a good deal. Here are 15 Harbor Freight finds under $2 that are worth buying and surprisingly well-made considering their price.
Magnesium fire starter
Matches are a dime a dozen, and lighters are portable, cheap, and convenient. But this magnesium fire starter has its perks, too. Lighters and matches don't work well under damp conditions, and often not at all. If that's all you have on hand, you might get nothing more than a flicker.
This magnesium fire starter works differently. Even when it's wet or cold, you can get a decent fire going by sparking magnesium shavings. Magnesium ignites easily, which is why it makes sense to use it as a fire starter. This fire starter from Harbor Freight includes a serrated edge to create the magnesium shavings. Place the shavings on top of dry tinder, such as grass or pine straw, then strike the flint to create sparks. The sparks will light up the magnesium and ignite your tinder. From there, you can feed the tinder pile to grow your fire bigger. Not bad for a $1.69 Harbor Freight find.
19-gallon XXL bag
If you're swimming in reusable tote bags from every retail store you shop at, it's fair to wonder what makes Harbor Freight's XXL bag different and why it's a good buy at $0.99. Just like many other reusable tote bags, this one is made from durable propylene. It's strong enough to carry everything from groceries to clothing to bulky items. It has two long handles that slip over your shoulder. And naturally, it's reusable, which makes it arguably better for the environment compared to single-use plastic or paper bags.
The real difference is in its shape. Most reusable bags you find in retail stores come in one standard boxy shape. But Harbor Freight's XXL bag has slightly tapered sides. It's wider than it is deep, which may help with weight distribution. The unique shape also gives it more use cases, such as carrying firewood or kindling, transporting leaves to a burn pile, collecting flowers, or bagging longer items that don't like to sit upright in a regular bag.
Multipurpose scissors
Scissors are one of those things you always seem to need more of. Some people keep a pair in every room in the house. They're one of the most useful tools you'll ever own. That might also be why scissors are one of the tools that tend to disappear the most. No matter how many pairs you have, it's always a struggle to find them when you need them.
Harbor Freight's multipurpose scissors are proof that a cheap pair of scissors can do the job just as well as an identical big-name brand. They're an average size, easy to grip and hold, and work as you expect. Even better, they sell for $1.29, so you can afford to stock every room in the house if that's your goal. Or, just get a few pairs at a time and always have a backup option when you can't find your daily cutters.
Super strong quick setting epoxy
Simple supplies like epoxy are things you don't think about until you need them. And once you do need them, it's usually when you're in the middle of a project, and stopping to go to the store for that one item feels like the biggest inconvenience. Maybe you're preparing a broken handle or fixing a cracked plastic part. Whatever the case, quick-setting epoxy is a lifesaver. It works reliably and consistently, and you don't really need much experience to use it correctly.
Harbor Freight carries super strong quick setting epoxy, and it's cheap enough that you can stock up on it now instead of when you really need it. It dries in only five minutes, according to Harbor Freight's website, and works on a variety of materials: glass, wood, stone, ceramic, paper, plastic, and metal. The bond it forms is quick and permanent, and it dries clear, so you might be the only one who knows it's there. You can get a two-step pack of super-strong, quick-setting epoxy from Harbor Freight for $1.79, which includes the resin and hardener.
Super glue gel, 3 pack
Super glue is one of those household essentials that ends up solving more problems than you expect. Just a drop is all it takes to bond materials like plastic, metal, ceramic, and even wood. It cures quickly, making it perfect for repairing broken coffee mug handles, sealing a loose piece of trim, or fixing a small crack before it spreads. It works well for quick repairs around the house, and you'll never be upset about having a few extras lying around.
Arguably, the super glue gel is a step up from normal super glue. The thicker, gel-like texture gives you a little more control over where you apply the glue. Regular super glue is thin and watery, and often ends up in places you didn't intend. It's even better when you can get essentials like super glue gel for cheap. Harbor Freight sells a three-pack of gel tubes for $1.99. It's nothing fancy; just general-purpose super glue gel for those random chores that come up every now and then. According to the website, it dries in 3 seconds and doesn't run or drip when used vertically.
Steel detail brush
Whether you own your home or rent, you know there's no shortage of things that need cleaning. The more you clean, the more things you find that need a good scrubbing. Those dirty spots tend to stick out more once you start cleaning the things around them. Some things only get cleaned a few times a year, or less, not because they don't get dirty, but because they're hard to access (and no one wants to do the job). That's often the case with things like sliding door tracks, windowsills, outdoor furniture, swing sets, and just about anything else exposed to the elements.
Detail brushes are the unsung heroes for these types of jobs. You can usually find detail brushes in a variety of shapes, sizes, and materials, and they're usually just a couple of bucks each. Some are better suited for specific jobs than others. For example, this steel detail brush uses stiff metal bristles that can scrub through rust and paint. Use it as a prep tool before you paint, or to remove caked-on dirt and grime and make it look new again. Harbor Freight sells this brush for $0.99, and has many other types of detail brushes for around the same price. You can build up a whole set of brushes for just about any task for pretty cheap.
Tack cloth
Tack cloth might not be on your normal shopping list, but it's cheap enough at Harbor Freight for you to give it a try. And once you do, you might be surprised at how often you reach for it. A tack cloth is a lightly sticky cloth designed to pick up fine dust, lint, sanding residue, or other debris that regular cloths tend to leave behind. If you're sanding wood, cutting tile, prepping trim for paint, or cleaning a surface before finishing, for example, a quick wipe with a tack cloth helps remove the tiny particles that can make your project look less professional. It grabs the dust instead of moving it around, so this is an easy way to make sure your surface is truly clean.
Since tack cloths are usually used once and then tossed, you don't want to spend a lot of money on them. That's one good reason to buy it from Harbor Freight. A tack cloth here costs $1.49. It doesn't leave residue behind, despite being sticky to the touch. It's a small, inexpensive, and incredibly handy accessory to have nearby.
Tub of orange hand soap
When your hands are covered in grease, oil, or grime, you'll be glad to have the right soap on hand. Anyone who's worked with yucky gunk knows that not all soaps are created equal. Some are made to cut through the nastiest substances; others will take several minutes and multiple washes and still not leave you with a fresh, clean feeling.
Soap with orange oil in it has been the mechanic's go-to for decades. The citric acid breaks down oil and grime without taking off layers of your skin. It's gentle on your hands but also effective. Harbor Freight sells a big tub of orange soap for $1.99. There's no petroleum or solvents, so it's safer for the planet and your skin. And because it's something you'll reach for again and again, it makes sense to buy it in a large amount. In this case, it's a 1-pound tub.
Utility blades with dispenser
Sometimes, the simplest tools end up being the most useful. A utility blade dispenser is a good example. Utility blades come in handy for many types of tasks, from scraping paint to trimming tape to opening boxes or removing stickers. Most DIYers keep a box of blades on hand for whatever use comes up.
But it's the dispenser that makes the real difference. Utility blades are sharp, and keeping them loosely organized in a box isn't safe. No one wants to reach into a box full of blades and try to grab one with their bare hands. This dispenser makes it safer to switch to a new blade without risking your skin. When you need a new blade, just gently slide one out. The others stay in place until you're ready for them, and they won't tip or spill. The blades are a standard size and fit most regular utility knives. They're also a good option if you're building a mobile workbench and want to keep all your dangerous tools and accessories contained.
Mini pick and hook set
Some tools don't look like much, but once you use them, you start reaching for them more and more. That's often the case with this mini pick-and-hook set. When you see it, you might not think you have a use for it. But at $1.99, it's cheap enough to pick up without a plan. Buy now and figure out what to use them for later.
These mini picks and hooks work well for jobs that need precision. Think tasks like pulling off gaskets, chipping away the dirt and grime from tools, or cleaning out tight grooves, for example. The bright orange handles make them easy to spot in a crowded toolbox. This set includes tools with various tips and angles, so you can fix a problem from whatever position works best. This cheap set can actually solve dozens of small but frustrating problems around the house, and it will quickly prove its value after just a few uses.
3-pack magnetic bulldog clips
Magnetic bulldog clips are simple items that are surprisingly useful. These all-metal clips come with a sturdy magnet on the back, allowing you to attach papers, forms, notes, or photos to any metal surface. You can easily turn any filing cabinet, refrigerator, toolbox, or metal storage rack into a message board with this type of clip. Because they're small and easy to lose, it makes sense to have some extras lying around on purpose. Buying a few packs makes sense, especially when you can find them on the cheap.
Harbor Freight sells a three-pack of magnetic bulldog clips, each a slightly different size. They're made of steel with a zinc-plated finish, so they'll resist rust and last for a long time. The heavy-duty magnets help to keep the clips from slipping or moving when you don't want them to. And at $1.99, it's a decent value for something you're likely to use every day.
Jumbo bike/utility hook
If you're struggling to park your car in your garage because of bicycles, canoes, kayaks, and other big toys taking up space, you'll appreciate the simplicity and the price of these jumbo bike/utility hooks. Each hook is just $1.99 at Harbor Freight, and they're one of the quickest solutions to cleaning up your garage and allowing you to reclaim your parking spot.
The large hook screws directly into the wall or into overhead rafters. You can position them just about anywhere you like. Each hook is coated with a no-mar PVC coating that won't scratch your belongings, and each can hold up to 100 pounds. Use them to hang bikes, fishing gear, toys, water skis, boat tubes, garden hoses, folding chairs, or anything else that's cluttering your garage. If it's bulky and awkward to store neatly, it might be better off hanging. These hooks are an inexpensive way to make use of your vertical space and clear the floor.
Ultrabright portable LED work light
Any DIYer will agree that there's no such thing as too many flashlights. There's always a need for good lighting when you're working, and sometimes you just can't find a flashlight when you need one. This ultrabright portable LED work light and flashlight solves that problem. They're cheap enough so you can buy one for every toolbox and every room in the house without feeling the financial crunch.
This small but mighty flashlight and work light can run for up to 48 hours. And unlike many portable LED lights that now run on rechargeable batteries, this one just takes three AAA batteries. If it dies on you, you don't have to wait hours for a charge to start using it again. And unlike most regular flashlights, this one includes a magnetic base and a swivel mounting hook, so you can set it up and use it hands-free. Stock up on these at Harbor Freight for $1.79 each. It's one of many examples of how Harbor Freight's cheap alternatives beat other, more expensive versions.
QuikFind tape measure
Kind of like flashlights, there's no such thing as too many tape measures. That's because, also like flashlights, these tools have a habit of disappearing the moment you need them. While you might not need one for every room in the house, finding a good, cheap tape measure gives you the flexibility to buy a few extra to stash away for later.
This QuikFind Tape Measure is $1.97 and measures up to 16 feet. It has a few surprising features for being so cheap, including a thicker blade for longer standout, a wrist strap for carrying, a thumb lock, and a thick casing to withstand drops. This item is currently a clearance item, so it's unclear whether it will be continued at Harbor Freight. If it does disappear from shelves, there are several other cheap alternatives for under a few dollars that come in varying lengths. Harbor Freight keeps churning out new products every month, too, so there are likely to be other alternatives in the future.
Swivel twist-focus headlamp
You might think you look ridiculous wearing a headlamp. But if it works, and it helps you do whatever job you're doing better, is it still ridiculous? Probably so, but hey, at least you'll be able to see what you're doing while keeping your hands free.
This swivel twist-focus headlamp from Harbor Freight is about as inexpensive as they come at $1.97. It gives you light exactly where you need it, plus you can keep both hands free to handle whatever task you're doing. The adjustable headband fits any head and keeps the lamp in place while you work. It runs on two AA batteries, so there's no waiting period to recharge your light. There's also a large on/off button on the side, which is easy to feel for without removing the headlamp. This is another item on clearance, and it's not clear if it's just being repackaged or going away forever. If it's the latter, rest assured, similar options are available for under $5.
How We Chose These Cheap Harbor Freight Finds
We only considered items that were available at Harbor Freight and cost under $2. We deferred to the online price for these items for consistency, but we acknowledge that local store prices may vary between locations. Beyond the basics, we also only considered items that are genuinely useful and have earned multiple 4-star and 5-star ratings from customers. The final list includes items that most customers could find useful, regardless of whether you own or rent your home or whether you're a frequent DIYer or handle one-off projects on occasion.