5 Harbor Freight Tools That Will Come In Handy When Constructing Your Own Mobile Workbench

If you have a designated spot for tinkering in your home, be it a garage, shed, or workshop, then you've probably already got a workbench set up within. A workbench is a craftperson's home base, a spot where you can both store the tools you need to do your work as well as a flat, sturdy surface to actually perform said work. A workbench, by its nature, is generally a stationary installation, but it doesn't necessarily have to be.

Much like the world itself is always on the move, so too can your workshop workbench move. By either using a prefab mobile tool cabinet or building one yourself from scratch, you can put your crafty ways in motion, taking them around the house for repairs, around the yard for DIY, or on the road for house call touch-ups and repairs. The only question is what kind of tools you need to actually bring a mobile workbench to life.

If you're looking for tools to build up your workbench-to-be, try visiting your local Harbor Freight. We can think of at least five compact tools that would be great for both assembling the bench and then going inside it, each backed up by user and professional recommendations. More information on our selection methodology will be available at the bottom of the page.