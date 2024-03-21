5 Harbor Freight Tools That Will Come In Handy When Constructing Your Own Mobile Workbench
If you have a designated spot for tinkering in your home, be it a garage, shed, or workshop, then you've probably already got a workbench set up within. A workbench is a craftperson's home base, a spot where you can both store the tools you need to do your work as well as a flat, sturdy surface to actually perform said work. A workbench, by its nature, is generally a stationary installation, but it doesn't necessarily have to be.
Much like the world itself is always on the move, so too can your workshop workbench move. By either using a prefab mobile tool cabinet or building one yourself from scratch, you can put your crafty ways in motion, taking them around the house for repairs, around the yard for DIY, or on the road for house call touch-ups and repairs. The only question is what kind of tools you need to actually bring a mobile workbench to life.
If you're looking for tools to build up your workbench-to-be, try visiting your local Harbor Freight. We can think of at least five compact tools that would be great for both assembling the bench and then going inside it, each backed up by user and professional recommendations. More information on our selection methodology will be available at the bottom of the page.
Bauer 5.8 Amp 4-1/2 in. Compact Circular Saw
Out of all the baseline tasks you may need to perform to give your workbench form, sawing is probably one of the most common. Whether you're sawing through lumber or plywood or cutting off vestigial components, you're going to need a sturdy circular saw at your side to buzz through. If you specifically need a saw small enough to make a drawer and then stick in said drawer, though, try Bauer's Compact Circular Saw.
This saw is relatively small-statured, measuring in at about 5 inches high, 16 inches across, but don't let that put you off it. With the power of a 5.8 amp motor, this little beast can spin its 4.5-inch blade at up to 3,500 RPM, more than enough to slice through lumber up to 2 inches in thickness. You can also adjust the bevel by up to 45 degrees for a more angular cut, while the upper guard and textured grip ensure your hold on the tool is firm and comfortable.
The Bauer Compact Circular Saw is available at Harbor Freight for $64.99, where it has a user rating of 4.6 out of 5. Woodworking YouTube channel The Bunker Woodworks enjoyed the light weight and compact size of the saw, which managed to be so without sacrificing cutting power. Its reviewer's only word of caution is that it's best suited for smaller, DIY-level jobs rather than professional contracting.
Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless 1/4 in. Compact 3-Speed Impact Driver
One of the other most common crafting tasks is driving screws, bolts, and other various fasteners into newly-drilled holes. When you think of fasteners, you probably think of a screwdriver first, but if you're dealing with a particularly large or deep hole, a regular screwdriver won't be able to cut it. You need a tool that can drive those fasteners in hard and fast, like the Hercules Impact Driver.
This impact driver has three speed settings for delivering various levels of torque for different kinds of fasteners, with its potential output capping at around 2,200 in. lbs. of torque. If you're worried about stripping screws and bolts, it also has a nifty auto mode that automatically stops impacts once the fastener has been fully driven in. Don't worry if you're working in a dark corner, as the built-in LED work lights will keep everything nice and clear.
The Hercules Cordless Impact Driver is available at Harbor Freight for $69.99, where it has a user rating of 4.8 out of 5. In his review of the tool, Chris Boll of Pro Tool Reviews scored this driver with a 7.7 out of 10, praising its impressive power and consistent performance, though there was some concern over the tool's heat build-up after extensive usage.
Bauer 20V Cordless Variable Speed Jig Saw
A modular mobile workbench calls for a few different types of cut, such as cutting out the top to install a solid work surface. The thing is, if you're looking to cut into a piece of wood without actually cutting it in half, a circular saw won't work. If you need to cut a specific shape out of material, that's when you need a cutting implement with a little more poise and precision. For such circumstances, try Bauer's Variable Speed Jig Saw.
This surgical slicing tool packs up to 2,400 SPM of cutting power, regulated via the variable speed trigger. Just squeeze the trigger more or less, and you'll get exactly as much power as you need, though there's also an onboard electric brake to stop the blade quickly as soon as you release the trigger. Using the selection dial, you can choose one of four different orbital settings to get exactly the size and shape of cut you're looking for.
The Bauer Variable Speed Jig Saw is available at Harbor Freight for $44.99, where it has a user rating of 4.6 out of 5. DIY YouTuber Tom Horsman enjoyed the feeling of this device in his hands, specifically its weight and balance, not to mention the clean cuts it produced.
Bauer 20V Cordless 5 in. Random Orbit Sander
After you've done all of your cutting, fastening, and other miscellaneous crafting tasks, you're left with a new creation that's structurally sound, but a bit rough around the edges. Before you can take your mobile workbench home to meet your parents, you need to sand down any jagged, uneven surfaces until you can run your finger across them without getting a splinter. For this purpose, you'll want Bauer's Random Orbit Sander.
This sander is just big enough to fit comfortably in your palm, but spins with enough power to really buff those imperfections out. The sandpaper attachment pad uses a convenient hook and loop system for quickly securing fresh pads, which are then spun at up to 10,000 OPM with a 3mm orbit, giving you the perfectly random action necessary to sand down rough edges without leaving any unsightly swirls or smudges. Don't worry about dust flying everywhere, as there's a built-in dust collection system and bag to capture the majority of it.
The Bauer Random Orbit Sander is available at Harbor Freight for $24.99, where it has a user rating of 4.7 out of 5. YouTuber Tom Horsman provides another thumbs up for this tool, using it primarily for quick, grab-and-go sanding jobs rather than having to get the stationary sander set up.
Bauer 20V Cordless Hand Vacuum
Once you've finished all of your work for the day, the only remaining item on the itinerary is cleanup. The tricky part about a mobile workbench is that unless you build a separate mount for it, there's probably not enough room to store an entire shop vac, so you'll need something else to clean up all that loose dust and sediment from the building process. Luckily, Bauer has another portable option in the form of the Cordless Hand Vacuum.
This vacuum is kind of like a mid-point between a shop vac and a dust buster, packing a surprisingly powerful 44 CFM of suction force to capture all kinds of stubborn solid messes. If you've made an especially big mess, getting dust into tight corners, you can attach the vacuum's various swappable heads to reach them. It comes with a floor roller, an extension tube, a crevice tube, and a brush tube, ensuring no mess is safe.
The Bauer Cordless Hand Vacuum is available at Harbor Freight for $37.99, where it has a user rating of 4.5 out of 5. Repair and DIY YouTube channel Jimmy's Garage used this tool to clean up floors and crevices around a garage with little difficulty. In addition to the workshop, it's also great for household and campsite cleaning.
Selection methodology
The preceding products were chosen from amongst Harbor Freight's online catalog of tools, with a focus on compact and/or cordless devices. Preference was given to products with both a user rating of at least 4 out of 5 and positive feedback from either an accredited tool review publication or YouTube channel with at least 5,000 subscribers.