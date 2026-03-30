'Battle Lab' Is The US Air Force's Newest Defense Against Small Drones

The U.S. military is certainly no stranger to drones. Some of the biggest and deadliest unmanned vehicles in the world are fielded by the United States, including the formidable MQ-9 Reaper. In fact, the U.S. military faces the looming problem of having too many drones, both in terms of the logistical challenges of fielding so many of its own and defending against unfriendly ones.

The Point Defense Battle Lab is being created as a way to respond to the latter threat, as drones have been discovered loitering in military bases more and more in recent years. It can be particularly difficult for U.S. military bases to detect drones because of their small size and erratic movements. In some cases, it's not the big, heavily-armed models like the Reaper that are the danger, but the smaller ones.

That's why the military has enlisted this force, which combines the expertise of the 184th Wing of Kansas' Air National Guard and the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, in order to prepare for the increasing number of these miniature menaces. Grand Forks Air Force Base was chosen as the headquarters for the initiative in October 2025. Let's take a look at some things the projects has planned and the expertise it's drawing in from other sources in order to execute them.