Can US Military Bases Detect Drones?

Today's drones run the gamut from hobby flyers' beginner models to sophisticated Air Force fighter drones. These weapons can keep the operator relatively safe while potentially delivering a devastating blow in a smaller, subtler package. Along with such new weaponry, of course, comes the essential defensive question of how to detect and combat it. Military bases, such as those of the United States, are crucial hives of supplies, weapons, personnel, and more, and as such can find themselves primary targets. When it comes to detecting drones, though, these sophisticated strongholds still have a long way to go to reliably defend against this new menace.

The U.S. military itself operates numerous different groups of drones. Some are smaller, short-ranged models for reconnaissance, while others, like the appropriately-named MQ-9 Reaper, are renowned for their firepower (this model wields the likes of GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions and Hellfire missiles). Should a drone approach a base, the real difficulty is determining which type it is, what it's doing, and where exactly it's going.

As CSIS deputy director Clayton Swope noted in December 2024, "historically, efforts by the U.S. military to identify and track airborne threats to the homeland focus on ballistic missiles and bombers, meaning that sensors and algorithms processing radar data are not tuned to UAS threats." Additionally, the erratic movements and smaller size of typical drones makes them more challenging for radar to differentiate from, for instance, flying marauders such as flocks of birds. This isn't to say that U.S. bases strictly can't detect drones, but that the challenges associated with doing so are severe.