The US Army Has A Looming Problem: Too Many Drones

There's no denying that the 21st century has proven the effectiveness of drones in modern warfare. The conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq alone saw the use of drones for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), close air support, kinetic strike, hunter-killer missions, and a myriad of other uses. The Russo-Ukrainian War has similarly shown the effectiveness of drones being heavily used on both sides. Both nations have adopted unique means of taking enemy drones out of the fight, and their evolution continues.

The United States Army has long enjoyed the use of a variety of drones, from tasking the MQ-1 Predator or MQ-9 Reaper, to using hand-deployed RQ-11 Ravens. These are force multipliers that enhance a unit's ability to see its area of operation in ways that couldn't be achieved previously. An unforeseen problem has arisen that could endanger a soldier's ability to use drones effectively: there are too many of them, and their numbers continue to grow.

Recently, the U.S. Army began integrating drones at the company and battalion level, and more are coming. While drones are undoubtedly helpful, an overabundance of them creates a problem for ground operations. The new concern surrounding drone use in the U.S. Army is that they can be overwhelming to soldiers. One commander, according to Business Insider, voiced their concern that enabling a squad with drones isn't necessarily bad, but too many drones can also encumber a squad's operations, reducing their use as more responsibility falls onto squad leaders and troops already burdened with gear.