Ukraine Is Using A Soviet-Era Prop Plane To Hunt Down Russian Drones

The war betwen Russia and Ukraine has been raging since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and both nations have reached deep into their respective bags of tactical tricks. Some of Ukraine's choices might seem a bit off-beat at first, but many have proven to be effective against a more powerful foe. Ukraine's Khartiia Brigade used remote control kamikaze cars in ambushes on Russian ground troops, and Ukranian drone boats have fired missiles at enemy planes. Russia has relied heavily on drone patrols and attacks, and Ukraine reached back in time to find a way to repel them.

The Ukraine military effort is supported by the nation's Civil Air Patrol, a loosely arranged network of private pilots. Many of them fly a Soviet-era Yakolev Yak-52, one of the classic warplanes you can actually buy. In August of 2025, The Wall Street Journal reported that a 56-year old Yak-52 pilot going by the call sign Maestro was hunting Russian drones alongside his 38-year old gunner 'Ninja.' Since their plane lacks mounted guns or air-to-air missile capabilities, Ninja shoots them out of the sky with a German-made Haenel automatic rifle. The most surprising thing about their success is that Ninja — an auto mechanic by trade — had never been in an airplane before Russia's invasion of his homeland.