These Remote Control Kamikaze Cars Are Helping Ukraine Fight Russia

A three-year war in Ukraine is still ongoing ever since Russia invaded, with both countries rushing to implement new technology for the frontlines. One of the latest innovations is what's being called a "kamikaze car," a vehicle with a machine gun that's being controlled from afar by Ukraine's Khartiia Brigade. This allows Ukraine to ambush Russian troops and get close to their dugouts without putting their own soldiers at risk. Unit Spokesperson Volodymyr Dehtiarov told Reuters: "Our task is to maximally transfer reconnaissance, clearing operations, and assaults to robots. They were usually performed by sappers, engineers, ordinary soldiers, and reconnaissance units. We transfer this to machines that we can afford to lose."

This isn't the first time Ukraine has used remote controlled machines in place of soldiers. An attack in 2024 is possibly the first documented machine-only ground assault in the war so far. They used kamikaze drones with mines on them that would ambush Russian troops by exploding near them. There's also footage of these kamikaze drones wiping out Russian vehicles up to a year ago on multiple occasions.