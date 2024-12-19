Ukraine's Military Has Impressive UAVs That Are Dropping Kamikaze Drones Left & Right

Drones have been around, in one form or another, for decades. Still, it's only since the adoption of massive aircraft like the RQ-4 Global Hawk, MQ-1 Predator, and MQ-9 Reaper that they've flown to the forefront of modern warfare. Granted, the vast majority of drones used by militaries around the world are tiny compared to the aforementioned UAVs, and that's also part of the problem. Small drones, like the ones used in Ukraine to drop munitions onto tanks, are much smaller than what the United States typically flies in combat.

On the other side, Russia has employed Iranian-made drones that are similarly small, and the one thing smaller drones have in common is a limited range. Small quadcopters like the ones used to defend Ukraine from Russia are too far from most targets to be useful, but that's changing. Historian A. J. P. Taylor wrote, "War has always been the mother of invention," and Ukraine is proving that to be true. To handle the limited range of its drones, Ukraine and other nations are developing flying aircraft carriers. These larger UAVs can carry a small number of drones well beyond what their limited ranges allow.

This type of drone mothership technology is becoming more commonplace in battlespaces across the globe. Ukraine developed its own solution, the Dovbush T10 drone, which is being used as a mothership capable of ferrying six first-person view (FPV) kamikaze quadcopters. Ukraine began using Dovbush T10s in 2022 for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) with a small ordnance package. They've since been repurposed, though they still function as a signal relay, extending the carried drone's range even further.

