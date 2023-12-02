6 Classic War Planes You Can Actually Buy

For enthusiasts fascinated by aviation history and owning a piece of military legacy, the idea of purchasing a classic warplane holds a unique appeal. These "warbirds" attract buyers for various reasons beyond mere fascination. The decision to purchase a warplane often stems from a desire to preserve history, engage in aerial exhibitions, or even utilize it for private collection purposes.

Contrary to popular belief, purchasing a warplane is a very feasible endeavor for certain individuals. However, it's important to note that the process involves stringent regulations and logistical complexities. But more importantly, you should know that some classic warplanes are way more expensive than you think — usually, their age is not an indicator of their price either.

If you want to buy a classic warplane, you should consider multiple aspects beyond the initial purchase cost. Maintenance expenses, availability of spare parts, regulatory compliance, and expertise required for operation are just some of them. Moreover, the intended use of the aircraft, whether for display, aerial shows, or private flights, significantly influences the type of warplane suitable for purchase.

All that being said, not all classic warbirds are for sale due to rarity or regulation. So, here are six classic warplanes you can actually buy, especially if money is not an issue.