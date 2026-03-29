Yes, DeWalt Makes Die Grinders - And Here's How Much They Cost

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Most people probably already know there are different types of power grinders, each performing slightly different grinding tasks. A few of the most popular grinder types include bench grinders for heavy-duty work in a fixed location, angle grinders, which are powerful tools offering an array of versatile attachments, and die grinders, which are perhaps the handiest of all the grinders.

Among the best DeWalt tools you may have missed are the company's selection of die grinders. In addition to the broad selection of attachments for the business-end of a DeWalt die grinder, there are a few options for powering the tool. DeWalt offers cordless die grinders powered by the 20V Max battery platform. If you prefer constant power and don't need cordless portability, consider one of the plug-in electric models. There are also pneumatic options that combine long lifespans, continuous power, and lightweight operation, though you'll need an air compressor.

Home Depot sells three variations of 20V Max cordless DeWalt die grinders. The least expensive option is the $182.37 tool-only 1.5-inch variable speed straight model featuring a brushless motor. In some areas of the country, at least, it's not available in local Home Depot stores, but it's promised free delivery as soon as the next day. Another cordless DeWalt straight die grinder is the tool-only Atomic 20V Max paddle switch die grinder, listed at $249.00 at Home Depot.

Home Depot also offers the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max right-angle die grinder for $249.00 when purchased as the tool-only option. Both DeWalt Atomic die grinders feature DeWalt's anti-rotation system, designed to shut the tool down if it detects a rotation issue that could cause a loss of operator control.