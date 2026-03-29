Yes, DeWalt Makes Die Grinders - And Here's How Much They Cost
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Most people probably already know there are different types of power grinders, each performing slightly different grinding tasks. A few of the most popular grinder types include bench grinders for heavy-duty work in a fixed location, angle grinders, which are powerful tools offering an array of versatile attachments, and die grinders, which are perhaps the handiest of all the grinders.
Among the best DeWalt tools you may have missed are the company's selection of die grinders. In addition to the broad selection of attachments for the business-end of a DeWalt die grinder, there are a few options for powering the tool. DeWalt offers cordless die grinders powered by the 20V Max battery platform. If you prefer constant power and don't need cordless portability, consider one of the plug-in electric models. There are also pneumatic options that combine long lifespans, continuous power, and lightweight operation, though you'll need an air compressor.
Home Depot sells three variations of 20V Max cordless DeWalt die grinders. The least expensive option is the $182.37 tool-only 1.5-inch variable speed straight model featuring a brushless motor. In some areas of the country, at least, it's not available in local Home Depot stores, but it's promised free delivery as soon as the next day. Another cordless DeWalt straight die grinder is the tool-only Atomic 20V Max paddle switch die grinder, listed at $249.00 at Home Depot.
Home Depot also offers the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max right-angle die grinder for $249.00 when purchased as the tool-only option. Both DeWalt Atomic die grinders feature DeWalt's anti-rotation system, designed to shut the tool down if it detects a rotation issue that could cause a loss of operator control.
DeWalt's non-battery powered die grinders
Cordless die grinders are undoubtedly highly-rated DeWalt tools popular among home mechanics. However, pneumatic die grinders are a good choice for any home garage as long as it's outfitted with an air compressor capable of delivering at least 3 CFM at 80 PSI. DeWalt's pneumatic straight die grinder sells for $49.00 at Home Depot, making it one of the cheapest DeWalt power tools you can buy. If you prefer the right-angle pneumatic die grinder style, Home Depot sells it for $79.00.
If you'd prefer to avoid the need for a noisy air compressor or the hassle of recharging batteries, DeWalt sells two corded-electric die grinders, each with a choice between a locking and a non-locking trigger mechanism. The least expensive 120V corded DeWalt 1.5-inch die grinder, for sale at Home Depot for $158.00, features a 4.2-amp motor and lacks a locking trigger. The DeWalt 120V 1.5-inch die grinder with a locking trigger, priced at $165.00, has the same 4.2 amp motor.
For more power, consider the DeWalt 13-amp corded 2-inch variable speed brushless die grinder with non-locking paddle switch at Home Depot for $309.99. The most expensive DeWalt die grinder at Home Depot is the DeWalt 13-amp 2-inch variable speed brushless die grinder with lock-on paddle switch priced at $339.00.