3 Handy Ways To Use A UV Flashlight Around The Home And Garage

What if we could turn off the lights, flip on a flashlight, and watch the world transform in a dim purple glow? If you're a fan of forensic crime dramas, or you've used ultraviolet tools at work to detect counterfeit money, then you know that a UV flashlight can open a new world of exploration. But UV light isn't just a tool for police procedurals — you can harness its power at home.

Visible light, or light that we see with our naked eye, is only a tiny portion of the spectrum. Invisible light, like infrared and UV, remains unseen by the eye, but we often use it in our daily lives. We use X-rays to diagnose broken bones and microwaves to re-heat last night's burritos.

UV light may not be able to warm up your snack, but a UV flashlight, or black light as it's sometimes called, causes substances to fluoresce, making the invisible, visible. You may have one sitting in your junk drawer, an oddity that you don't know how to use, or perhaps you've invested in a multi-use tool that includes a UV light. Here are three ways that you can put that UV flashlight to work around the house — just be careful: extended exposure to UV light can cause skin irritation, and you'll want to avoid direct eye contact. A standard long-wave, portable flashlight should be safe when used properly, but be sure to read all instructions first.