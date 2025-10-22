How To Keep Spiders And Other Bugs From Making Your Car Their Winter Home
As nights draw in and temperatures start to drop, we often find that spiders and other bugs start to appear more frequently in our homes. You might think they're sheltering from the cold like so many of the rest of us, but spiders don't actually do this. Those you see inside typically haven't cheekily come into your home from the cold, but have been there all the time in a shadowy corner and are now on the move and looking to reproduce. Regardless, though, they might crop up in your car, too. It's just one more winter car trouble you'll want to avoid.
Spiders generally don't cause any damage, but we don't want them moving into our beloved cars. Even the best-maintained cars are machines full of dark little corners that they can slip into, and they're far from the only ones. A vehicle in lasting storage can be at greater risk, so perhaps try to take it out relatively regularly during the colder months and give it a vigilant inspection after doing so. Make sure your garage or parking spot itself doesn't host creepy-crawlies. These are problems that can escalate quickly if they aren't detected early. Many of us have become adept at bug control and the strategies that can help in the home or yard, but the interior of a car is another environment that should be treated to avoid any potential issues. There's no foolproof solution that will work for everybody, but there are certainly things you can try.
A spring (or winter) clean can pay dividends
It can be all too easy to let the little jobs slide a bit. The trouble with this is that they can lead to bigger problems. If you or your passengers eat in your car, crumbs will get onto your seats or floor, making it enticing to creepy crawlies. What you'll want to do, then, is thoroughly clean your car, including the hidden spots that are easily missed. Such spots are, after all, perfect little hidey-holes for spiders. This is great practice throughout the year, of course, as well as during the colder months.
Wherever you can, trying not to eat in your car is very helpful in this effort, but it's easier said than done if a child in a car seat is desperate to eat their crumbly cereal bar mid-journey. Just be sure to follow them with a vacuum once they've done so and you're back at home. If your car spends considerable time in the garage or storage, and you don't intend to drive much over the winter, it's especially important to ensure it's clear, as leaving detritus in there could open it up to not only insects and bugs, but potentially bigger pests too.
Certain scents can keep bugs at bay
Strong scents like peppermint and eucalyptus can be effective as spider and insect repellents. You can make a homemade spray or try readily available products. However, it's important to note that there are misconceptions and exceptions. In April 2018, the Journal of Economic Entomology published a study showing the results of testing the effects of three of the most Googled spider-repelling fragrances (chestnuts, peppermint oil, and mint oil) on three different types of invasive spiders.
The conclusion was that "volatiles released by mint oil and chestnuts may be effective in deterring spider settlement in two different families of spiders, but lemon oil as a repellent is a myth." Although there isn't a definitive consensus as to which scents will repel every kind of spider and other bugs, it's an extra layer of defense you can try to repel insect interlopers in your car as the weather becomes colder. There are lots of myths about winter driving, but the threat of a bug infestation isn't one of them.