How To Keep Spiders And Other Bugs From Making Your Car Their Winter Home

As nights draw in and temperatures start to drop, we often find that spiders and other bugs start to appear more frequently in our homes. You might think they're sheltering from the cold like so many of the rest of us, but spiders don't actually do this. Those you see inside typically haven't cheekily come into your home from the cold, but have been there all the time in a shadowy corner and are now on the move and looking to reproduce. Regardless, though, they might crop up in your car, too. It's just one more winter car trouble you'll want to avoid.

Spiders generally don't cause any damage, but we don't want them moving into our beloved cars. Even the best-maintained cars are machines full of dark little corners that they can slip into, and they're far from the only ones. A vehicle in lasting storage can be at greater risk, so perhaps try to take it out relatively regularly during the colder months and give it a vigilant inspection after doing so. Make sure your garage or parking spot itself doesn't host creepy-crawlies. These are problems that can escalate quickly if they aren't detected early. Many of us have become adept at bug control and the strategies that can help in the home or yard, but the interior of a car is another environment that should be treated to avoid any potential issues. There's no foolproof solution that will work for everybody, but there are certainly things you can try.