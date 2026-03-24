4 Used Toyota SUVs That Offer The Most Affordable Luxury In 2026
Luxury doesn't come cheap — but it doesn't always have to cost what the sticker says, either. The used car market has long been one of the smarter ways to get into a well-appointed vehicle without the financial hit that comes with driving something brand new off a dealer's lot. In this regard, not many brands make that argument more convincingly than some of Toyota's used SUVs.
The Japanese automaker has consistently topped global sales charts year after year, a track record built on a reputation for reliability and value that few rivals can match. However, reliability alone doesn't tell the whole story. Several of Toyota's SUV models arrive from the factory loaded with genuinely premium features — heated and ventilated leather seats, panoramic glass roofs, multi-speaker JBL audio, heads-up displays, and advanced driver assistance technology to name a few.
The best part is that even a few Toyota hatchbacks include more standard premium features than some Porsches. This means that, if you buy a used premium Toyota SUV, you're getting the luxury at a fraction of the original price, backed by the kind of long-term dependability that keeps Toyotas on the road long after lesser vehicles have aged out. Overall, there are many great used Toyotas you can buy, but these are the four used Toyota SUVs that offer the most affordable luxury in 2026.
2021 Toyota Venza Limited
It's true that Toyota discontinued the Venza after the 2024 model year. Hover, this has created a window where well-equipped examples, particularly the Limited trim, can be found at prices that feel almost unfair given what they include. Kelley Blue Book described the Venza as "the Prius of SUVs" with a premium twist, noting that while it shares its hybrid drivetrain with the RAV4, the Venza is quieter and carries a noticeably more refined feel throughout.
Standard all-wheel drive, SofTex upholstery, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and blind spot monitoring are all on the XLE and above. Go with the Limited trim level and the feature list climbs into genuine luxury territory: You get heated and ventilated front seats, a digital rearview mirror, a heads-up display, a 9-speaker JBL premium audio system, a 360-degree camera, and the optional "Star Gaze" panoramic roof — a fixed glass panel that can tint electronically, the kind of party trick you'd normally find on a Porsche Cayenne. In more ways than one, the Venza is clearly more luxurious than your typical Toyota.
The interior is not only well-appointed technologically, but it also uses high-quality materials. It's quiet, comfortable, and once you sit in it, you'd be forgiven for thinking you're actually in a Lexus. The 2021 Venza was a bit over $32,000 when it was new, but as of this writing, you can find decent 2021 examples for under $20,000 if lucky. The Venza is what happens when Toyota decides to purposely push one of its models upmarket.
2019 to 2021 Toyota Highlander Limited
The feature gap between the 2019 Highlander Limited and the vehicles above it in Toyota's lineup is surprisingly small. The price gap on the used market, though? That's substantial. The Limited trim brings perforated leather heated and ventilated front seats, a premium JBL audio system, a surround-view camera, and a power liftgate — a package that when new was commanded prices north of $45,000.
Step up to the Limited Platinum and a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, and 12.3-inch touchscreen join the mix. The 3.5-liter V6 in these model years delivers 295 horsepower and a smooth, refined highway presence that the later turbo-four replacement struggled to match in terms of character. Many experts have consistently placed the Highlander near the top of midsize SUV rankings for comfort, functionality, and reliability. These traits that don't diminish with age on a well-maintained used Toyota.
Moreover, the 2019 to 2021 Highlander represents some of the best model years of the Toyota Highlander. The practical upside is equally compelling: You get three rows of seating, up to 84.3 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear rows folded, and Toyota's suite of standard safety technology across every trim. With used 2019 to 2021 Highlander Limited examples now findable between $22,000 and $30,000, this is a genuinely family-sized luxury SUV at a price point most buyers won't necessarily expect.
2022 to 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium / Limited
America's best-selling non-truck vehicle becomes a genuine luxury play when you find one in XLE Premium or Limited trim on the used market. The RAV4 Hybrid's standard all-wheel drive — built into the hybrid system itself, not an add-on — combined with an EPA-estimated 41 mpg combined gives it a practical edge that few rivals can match. The XLE Premium is the sweet spot in the lineup, bringing a power sunroof, power liftgate, premium upholstery, and heated front seats as standard.
Step up to the Limited and you'll get even more in the form of ventilated front seats, a bird's-eye view parking camera, and a 9-inch touchscreen. Performance holds up equally well; Edmunds clocked the RAV4 Hybrid at 0–60 mph in 7.8 seconds during testing — more than a second quicker than the non-hybrid version and competitive for the class. RepairPal rates the 2023 RAV4 at 4 out of 5 for reliability, ranking it third out of 29 compact SUVs — making it one of the most dependable used buys in any segment, not just this one.
Clean 2022 to 2023 RAV4 Hybrid XLE Premium examples are typically finding buyers in the $28,000 to $35,000 range in 2026, which for a hybrid SUV with this feature set and this reliability record represents decent value. The Toyota RAV4 is also equipped with various hidden features — such as a 360-degree camera, a digital rearview mirror, smart key functionality, and a range of sensors — all of which make it a well-rounded SUV with premium touches.
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
The Toyota Land Cruiser has long been one of the most iconic SUVs ever built. Whether it's tearing across desert dunes in the Middle East, climbing rugged trails in Africa, or tackling extreme terrain anywhere else on the planet, its reputation for toughness is legendary. The return of the Land Cruiser nameplate for 2024 was a highly anticipated moment, and lightly used examples hitting the market now offer something genuinely impressive. We do have to stress that the 2024 Land Cruiser certainly isn't luxury on a budget, but as far as the word "premium" goes in Toyota's catalog, the Land Cruiser is in a class of its own.
When we reviewed the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, we found it exceeded what the Toyota badge typically suggests. Sure, this is not your traditional take on luxury like with some of its German competitors. The Land Cruiser has always maintained its clear emphasis on capability, but with the 2024 model, Toyota has gone beyond the typical luxury you expect from it. For instance, you can get the 2024 Cruiser with the Premium Package, and that includes JBL audio, a power moonroof, a fridge, camera rear mirror, wireless chargers, heads-up displays, and plenty of safety kit.
When Edmunds reviewed the 2024 Land Cruiser, they concluded by saying that it's now "so well-rounded and competent on and off-road we'd be tempted to say it's the best one Americans have ever been able to buy." Lightly used examples can now be had for around $50,000, which is only a bit less than what the Land Cruiser cost new; such value retention is only proof of what makes the Land Cruiser so highly regarded.
How we made the list
Luxury is one of those things we can immediately recognize, but it's not always easy to define. There are no truly objective, measurable criteria to determine whether something is luxurious or not. With that in mind, we aimed to make our list as comprehensive as possible, including not only traditional luxury models but also non-luxury vehicles in their highest trim levels, as well as the top-end 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, whose price rivals that of established luxury SUVs few would ever dispute.
To ensure our list remained grounded and objective, we consulted a range of sources, including Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, MotorTrend, Car and Driver, Autoblog, RepairPal, Recharged, U.S. Car News, and CarPro, while also cross-checking prices on platforms such as Carvana, Edmunds, and Autotrader.
Naturally, preferences vary, and not everyone will agree that these four models are the absolute best options available. However, what we can say with confidence is that each of them is widely regarded as a relatively affordable way to experience Toyota SUV luxury across different price points.