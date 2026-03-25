B-2 Bombers Meet 'Gunslinger' Missiles In Impressive US Navy Drill

US Air Force (USAF) B-2 Spirit stealth bombers recently trained alongside US Navy jet fighters in a maritime strike exercise conducted off the coast of California. The drill brought together aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 11 — the aviation element assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt (one of the oldest aircraft carriers still in service) — and at least one B-2 bomber from the USAF's 509th Bomb Wing based at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. While the USAF publicly announced the exercise, officials didn't specify exactly when the exercise took place.

The drill was focused on integrated maritime strike operations — a mission that involves coordinating multiple aircraft types to engage seaborne targets. It was a mission that also introduced the $2 billion Spirit bomber to the Navy's new AIM-174B "Gunslinger" missile — an air-launched weapon based on the service's SM-6 interceptor. The Gunslingers were loaded on two of the participating Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornets.

The exercise in itself is not unusual; the Navy and USAF regularly conduct such exercises. However, this one drew attention because it highlighted both the introduction of the AIM-174B and the evolving role of strategic bombers like the B-2 in maritime strike scenarios.

Essentially, this sort of exercise is designed to give military planners an opportunity to test how long-range weapons, stealth aircraft, and naval aviation resources can operate together in complex missions designed to better defend US assets.