The US' Newest Weapon Can Sink Any Ship In Seconds

If there's one thing United States defense contractors are good at, it's dreaming up new ways to use old ordnance effectively. One long-standing example of this is the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM), which is a guidance kit that transforms unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions (PGM). Essentially, they took old 500, 1,000, and 2,000-lb. bombs, upgraded their capabilities with a guidance system, and transformed them into the kinds of weapons that can strike a moving vehicle.

JDAMs have been in service since 1999, and now AFRL has modified the technology once more to transform unguided bombs into relatively inexpensive anti-ship weapons. The company has developed the QUICKSINK, which is a new package designed for old inventory bombs. QUICKSINK includes two main components: a guidance kit installed in the bomb's tail and a QUICKSINK Seeker Kit that's installed on the front. These components work in tandem to guide a previously unguided bomb to strike stationary or moving naval vessels with incredible accuracy and near-unparalleled destruction.

While not intended to replace the U.S. Navy's torpedoes, QUICKSINK bombs will enable the Air Force to rapidly and cheaply strike vessels using fewer resources and potentially greater precision. The first test of the QUICKSINK system came in 2022, and in July 2024, at the annual Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) Sink Exercise (SINKEX), they successfully sank the USS Dubuque (LPD-8) and the USS Tarawa (LHA-1). RIMPAC allowed for the testing of multiple new weapons systems, but QUICKSINK is easily one of the most impressive to come out of the exercise.

