5 Goodyear Products You Can Buy That Aren't Tires

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At this point, Goodyear is a staple of the automotive world, with its tires trusted by drivers globally. However, what many don't realize is that there's more to this brand than its extensive line of Goodyear-branded tires and cultural iconography (like the Goodyear blimp). Not only does Goodyear own other well-known tire brands, but the brand also produces non-tire products and licenses the brand out for an even wider range of goods.

Even just a quick look online reveals just how diverse Goodyear-branded products are. These range from Goodyear merch to tools and other products that can help drivers keep their vehicles running in tip-top shape. There are even non-automotive items and commemorative knick-knacks available through multiple online storefronts. For fans of the Goodyear brand looking for other ways to show support for the company than buying a new set of tires, here are some examples of products bearing the Goodyear logo and where you can get them.