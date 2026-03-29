5 Goodyear Products You Can Buy That Aren't Tires
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At this point, Goodyear is a staple of the automotive world, with its tires trusted by drivers globally. However, what many don't realize is that there's more to this brand than its extensive line of Goodyear-branded tires and cultural iconography (like the Goodyear blimp). Not only does Goodyear own other well-known tire brands, but the brand also produces non-tire products and licenses the brand out for an even wider range of goods.
Even just a quick look online reveals just how diverse Goodyear-branded products are. These range from Goodyear merch to tools and other products that can help drivers keep their vehicles running in tip-top shape. There are even non-automotive items and commemorative knick-knacks available through multiple online storefronts. For fans of the Goodyear brand looking for other ways to show support for the company than buying a new set of tires, here are some examples of products bearing the Goodyear logo and where you can get them.
Goodyear serpentine belts
It's never a good sign when you hear strange noises coming from your engine bay, such as a high-pitched squealing. Odds are, this is one of the many signs your vehicle's serpentine belt needs to be replaced. This is a vital element of any ride, as this belt is responsible for the proper functioning of the alternator, power steering pump, air conditioner compressor, and more. Like any part, though, it's susceptible to wear and tear and won't last forever. If you so desire, you can buy Goodyear-branded serpentine belts, although the company itself doesn't make these — instead, they're manufactured under license by Florida-based company, Adventry.
Conveniently, many of these serpentine belts are sold through Amazon. They come in various lengths, widths, and thicknesses, and it's easy to find the right one for a specific vehicle. Amazon's Confirmed Fit tool allows users to enter their vehicle's information and get the specific belt that works for their model. Goodyear and Adventry also sell lawn mower belts, which are also available in different dimensions for different mower models. These belts are essential for transferring power from the mower's engine to the spinning blades.
Goodyear pneumatic tools
The intersection of air and technology doesn't stop at Goodyear tires. There's also a range of pneumatic tools available with Goodyear branding for those in need. On the Lowe's website, for example, you can get products like a Goodyear 1/4-inch angle die grinder and a 3/8-inch ratchet wrench that operate on air power. According to their Lowe's product listings, all of these tools come with a one-year warranty, should anything go wrong.
Of course, it should be no surprise that customers can also purchase Goodyear-branded air compressors to power the aforementioned pneumatic tool offerings and aid in other tasks, like inflating tires. The physically smaller option is the 6-gallon portable pancake-style compressor, which makes a maximum of 150 PSI. Alternatively, there's the Goodyear 10-gallon portable horizontal air compressor, which tops out at 135 PSI. Goodyear compressor reel air hoses of varying size and length are also available, too.
Goodyear batteries
There are many major car battery brands to choose from, and Goodyear is right up there as a potential choice — courtesy of third-party battery manufacturers and distributors like Assurance Limited. While it doesn't currently have a huge selection, there are a few rechargeable automobile batteries to accompany its automobile tires. That said, the majority of Goodyear batteries are actually intended for other modes of transportation.
Alongside its standard car batteries and auxiliary batteries — backup batteries that have become more common in modern vehicles — Goodyear has a wide assortment of powersport batteries. These units power vehicles like motorcycles, ATVs, golf carts, and others. Many of its batteries are of the Absorbent Glass Mat, also known as AGM or lead-acid variety, but Goodyear branding extends beyond this traditional material. For instance, you can get 12.8V Goodyear lithium-ion batteries from retailers like Walmart, which are advertised as easier to maintain, lighter, and more dependable than lead-acid batteries.
Goodyear apparel
Typically, when folks want to show their love for a brand, they do it by displaying the logo in some way, usually on an item of clothing. Seemingly aware of this and the marketability of its name and logo, Goodyear has put together an apparel line that's available on the official Goodyear online store. It's a pretty deep selection that has a little something for everyone, along with frequent sales for those hoping to buy some merchandise without overly straining their budget.
The Goodyear apparel line has just about every article of clothing a person could need. There's no shortage of long and short-sleeve T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, and polos. For more niche offerings, the catalogue has Goodyear-branded socks, a toddler shirt, sunglasses, and an enamel pin. The website has plenty of headwear choices, too, ranging from traditional baseball caps to winter beanies. As one would expect, these products follow the classic Goodyear colorway, with plenty of yellow, navy blue, white, and black to go around.
Goodyear pressure washers
Goodyear fans can fill a small toolbox with Goodyear's pneumatic tools and store that toolbox in the garage next to a Goodyear air compressor. But it goes further than that. Pulsar Products has provided customers with a series of Goodyear-branded electric power washers. These are available through stores like Home Depot and Lowe's and come at different price points and capabilities. This way, potential buyers can determine which model is best for them in terms of usability, budget, and power level. These models have yet to make Goodyear one of the major pressure washer brands on the market, but at a glance, they seem capable of getting the job done.
The current smallest of the bunch is the Goodyear 2,000 PSI 1.6 GPM pressure washer, which comes with a single spray tip. Moving up, there's the 2,200 PSI, 1.65 GPM model, which includes five different wand nozzles. For higher water output, there's the 2,200 PSI, 1.8 GPM pressure washer, which comes with four nozzles. All these run on 120 volts and have 35-foot power cords for mobility. These pressure washers all come with hoses, but if replacement is necessary, Continental Contitech has Goodyear-branded replacement hoses for sale.