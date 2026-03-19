Why Thieves In London Are Smashing Car Windows For This Strange Car Part

Car thefts and burglaries are pretty common in most parts of the world. The modus operandi is usually simple. Thieves either target the entire car — as in the case of the infamous Kia challenge — or simply break in and steal expensive car parts like Honda airbags or valuables stored inside the vehicle. There are times when robbers don't even need to break into a vehicle, targeting things that can be stolen from the outside, such as the catalytic converter and even Volkswagen badges. While these objects are common targets of car thieves globally, The Telegraph reports that in the United Kingdom, burglars seem to have found a rather unexpected new item to steal: the detachable rear parcel shelf.

The rear parcel shelf is the small storage area that sits right behind the rear seats, in the gap between the seat and the rear glass. These unassuming objects have become a newfound target for car thieves in the UK, with several locations reporting a sudden surge in thefts involving this item. These parcel tray thieves show up on e-bikes or bicycles — usually in the dead of the night — approach a car, break the rear glass, yank off the parcel shelf, tuck it under their arms, and leave the premises.

These shelves eventually make their way onto online marketplaces where they are sold for hundreds of pounds — usually to the same people whose parcel trays were stolen in the first place. Given that replacement parcel shelves for high-end cars may cost £200 to £300 ($270 to $400), there appears to be an obvious allure to this completely new burglary target.