Why Are People Stealing Honda's Airbags?

Alongside Ford, Chevrolet, and several other brands, Honda cars are on our list of the most commonly stolen cars in the United States. And others, including Hyundai and Kia, have also been a victim to trends in auto theft. In 2024, one of our own editors found that the "Kia Boys" had stolen her Hyundai as part of the TikTok "Kia Challenge," in which teens raced to swipe vulnerable vehicles that didn't have an immobilizer. While the issue has been identified, and there are solutions, many car owners were left to deal with hefty repair costs and lowered resale values.

And car thieves will continue to find more ways to get their hands on car parts they feel will be worth the effort. If you're concerned about airbag theft, you can invest in more secure parking spaces for places you frequent, like your home or office. But if this isn't possible for you, make sure that you don't leave valuables in your car, and that the fine print for your insurance includes coverage for theft.

If you want to keep your entire car safe, there are other things that you may want to consider doing. You can install an alarm system, change the color of your car's paint to something less sexy — or choose a model with less demand for parts.