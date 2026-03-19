5 Home Depot Finds Worth Checking Out In March 2026
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As we settle into March and the gray skies finally start to clear up a bit, many of you might be looking to take on a few of the projects that have been sitting on the back burner during the icy winter months. Maybe you want to tackle some home DIY projects like making a few repairs or replacing some fixtures, whip your yard into shape by cleaning up your lawn and getting rid of those pesky weeds, or browse appliances and home furnishings for ideas to give your living areas a little refresh. Whatever the project might be, you'll likely find that Home Depot has the tools and supplies you need to get it done.
Home Depot is easily one of the largest home improvement retailers in North America. Most of the company's brick-and-mortar outlets house roughly 35,000 products at any given time, while its digital marketplace is home to more than a million. On top of that, the company is adding new inventory and replacing old stock all the time, with several new Home Depot products coming out in 2026 outside of its usual power tool turnover.
Home Depot's warehouse-style stores are absolutely massive, though, so there are a lot of goodies that you might miss when you browse the aisles of your local outlet. So, it's definitely worthwhile to take a look at some of the more unique and interesting products that are available in March 2026.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 8-inch Pruning Chainsaw
It's hard to make a list of Home Depot products without checking out at least one tool from Ryobi. The store's officially partnered power tool brand is broadly known for its blend of performance and affordability, with many of its new battery-powered outdoor tools being lighter, quieter, and much easier to maintain than conventional gas-powered alternatives.
The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Brushless 8-inch Pruning Chainsaw is a prime example of this. For just $149 for the bare tool or $179 for a kit that comes with a 2.0 Ah battery and charger, you can get a small, one-handed chainsaw that you can use to cut limbs up to 6 inches in width. This makes it the perfect size for pruning and limbing those dangerous branches that start to hang precariously or get a little too close to the windows, while still allowing you to keep one hand on the ladder for stability. It has an oil-free design, on-board tool storage, a tooled chain tensioning system, a variable speed trigger, and a chain guard to protect against kickback. It's also part of Ryobi's HP system, which promises both more power and more efficient battery life than its standard tools. In fact, Ryobi claims you can get up to 65 cuts per charge on a single 2.0 Ah battery.
Users seem to like this tool as well. It currently has a 4.8 out of 5 on the Home Depot website, with 97% of customers stating that they would recommend it. Reviewers regularly claimed that the chainsaw is lightweight, quiet, easy to use, and that it is able to cut through large branches of hardwood with relative ease.
Mammotion Luba 2 AWD 5000HX 15.8-inch Robot Lawn Mower
Hate mowing your lawn? Good news! Home Depot sells several robot lawnmowers that can take that chore off your hands. Many of the older versions of these required you to use a perimeter wire, which added expense, and installing it could be a sizable chore in and of itself. But many of the newer models are different, which is a big part of the reason robotic lawn mowers took the CES spotlight this year. One prime example is the Mammotion Luba 2 AWD 5000HX 15.8-inch Robot Lawn Mower.
This handy little robot costs a pretty penny, at $2,999. But for that price, you get a mower that's able to cover up to 1 ¾-acres of lawn via a real-time kinematic (RTK) navigation system that is assisted by the company's UltraSense AI Vision. This allows it to map your yard while also avoiding trees, fences, edges, and other obstacles. The company also promises the ability to navigate steep slopes (up to 38 degrees), rough terrains, potholes, and thick grass without getting stuck. It's powered by a 165 W motor with four-wheel-drive, coverage up to 13,000 square feet per charge, app control and monitoring systems, GPS tracking, and the ability to differentiate and manage up to 50 different mowing areas.
Buyers have given this mower a 4.6 out of 5, with 95% of them suggesting that they would recommend it. The robot was regularly praised for the ease of setting it up, the low volume of its operation, its ability to manage steep hills, and the stripe pattern that it leaves on the lawn. It's worth noting, however, that a handful of customers have reported connectivity issues.
Rachio R3 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Controller
Another clever way to automate your lawn and garden care is to invest in a smart sprinkler system. There are a few different models out there with varying feature sets, but one of the cooler ones you can find on the shelves at Home Depot is the Rachio R3 Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Controller, which is frequently hailed as one of the best smart sprinkler controllers you can buy.
This device is sold in two configurations: an 8-zone model and a 16-zone model. Both versions of the R3 connect to an app that allows you to set schedules, monitor water usage, and make adjustments whenever you like. That's all well and good, but a particularly nice feature is its Weather Intelligence Plus tech, which allows the device to monitor local weather and automatically skip watering sessions during rain, heavy wind, or freezing temperatures. This combination of capabilities promises to save users 30% to 50% of their water usage while keeping their plants healthy by preventing overwatering. The Rachio app can also help you create custom-tailored schedules based on the specific needs of whatever you're watering, the kind of soil it's growing in, and the amount of sun exposure in the area.
This device has a 4.7 out of 5 on the Home Depot site with an 80% recommendation rate. Buyers generally appear to like the app itself, the device's scheduling capabilities, and the amount of water it's saved them over other systems. Once again, the primary complaint seems to be that a relatively small number of users experience connectivity issues.
Samsung Bespoke Ventless Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo
Do you hate having to switch your laundry from the washer to the dryer? The Samsung Bespoke Ventless Ultra Capacity All-In-One Washer Dryer Combo is a 5.3 cubic foot unit that, as the name suggests, performs the tasks of a washer and a dryer. Now, there are a lot of stacked units that are called washer/dryer combos, but this one only uses a single basket and promises to wash and dry a load of laundry in 98 minutes without the user needing to do anything in between.
It has an AI-powered system that uses sensors in the basket to monitor things like the dryness of your clothes and make adjustments accordingly, an auto door opening feature that keeps the internal air from stagnating, a power steam setting for stain removal, an auto-clean system that automatically washes the heat exchanger to prevent lint build up, and compatibility with the SmartThings app, which opens the door to a whole host of other features, such as voice control. It retails for $3,299, but Home Depot currently has it on a Special Buy sale for $1,999 at the time of writing.
This appliance has a 4.2 out of 5 on the Home Depot site with a 79% recommendation rate. Customers generally seemed to like how quiet it is, how much laundry it can tackle in a single load, its energy efficiency, and the general convenience of its features. The biggest complaint most people seem to have is that it takes a long time to do a single load, though others have reported difficulties with the drainage and the sheer complexity of trying to fix the machine when something goes wrong.
Walker Edison Furniture Company Rustic Industrial Wood Hall Tree Bench
Keeping your halls and entryways organized can be a challenge as the spaces are often narrow and not overly accommodating to the things you might want to leave at the door, such as shoes, hats, coats, pet leashes, and handbags. That said, there are several pieces of furniture out there that are designed for this exact purpose.
One option that you might consider for these spaces is the Walker Edison Furniture Company Rustic Industrial Wood Hall Tree Bench, which retails for $81.99. This is a moderately small and narrow bench (40-inch W x 17-inch D) with an undershelf for you to store your shoes. From the rear of the bench sprouts the hall tree, a simple metal frame with wooden slats that host seven double hooks. The rails are made of black powder-coated metal, while the wooden elements consist of high-density MDF that is covered in a gray-brown "driftwood" veneer, giving it a clean, yet industrial aesthetic.
The Rustic Industrial Wood Hall Tree Bench has a 4.7 out of 5 on the Home Depot page with an astounding 100% recommendation rate. People generally seem to like the style and functionality of the piece, claiming that it adds an abundance of storage and is easy to assemble. Some have noted minor build issues, such as hooks being slightly misaligned, though these appear to be a relative minority.