Not Just Any Tire Can Be Used For Towing - Here's What You Should Look For

The first consideration when buying tires for any vehicle is to ensure they are the correct type and size. Sometimes the type, passenger car (P), light truck (LT), or standard trailer (ST), will be on the sidewall, but usually, the type is listed only in the tire specs. The size is embossed on the sidewall, 255/40R20 in the example above. The 255/40 is the tire's width in millimeters, and the 40 is the sidewall height as a percentage of its width, known as the aspect ratio. The R signifies it's a radial tire, and 20 is the wheel diameter in inches.

In our example the size is repeated closer to the rim, followed by 101Y. The 101 is the load index with the tire inflated to its maximum psi, and it requires a chart, like this one from Les Schwab, to decipher. The letter Y is the top speed rating of the tire, and it requires its own chart to decode.

From the load index chart, we see that the tire above has a maximum capacity of 1,819 pounds. Four of those have a max carrying capacity of 7,276 pounds. Sometimes tires capable of mounting in dual-rear-wheel configurations list two load indexes, like 121/118, the higher number is for single-rear-wheel, while the lower number is for duallys.

Load range is another code to look for on the tire's sidewall. Our example is an XL (extra load), which represents a 4-ply tire. Load range replaced the antiquated ply rating system for tires when manufacturers developed tires with fewer, yet stronger, plies. You'll still see and hear ply ratings, such as 10-ply (E) and 12-ply (F) used frequently, but the actual ply count of those tires is lower.