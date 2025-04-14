How Do Car Manufacturers Determine Towing Capacity? (And Why You Should Never Go Over It)

There are lots of different numbers associated with your car's capabilities. Knowing a vehicle's ground clearance or approach angle can help with understanding a vehicle's off-road abilities, for instance. The payload, gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR), and maximum towing capacity numbers, however, are very important to know if you plan on pulling a trailer. After all, what's the point in buying that shiny new SUV if it doesn't have the power to pull your boat to the lake on the weekends? If the payload number on your new pickup is so low that you can't throw a few motorcycles in the back, you might be pretty upset with your purchase.

If you plan on doing any towing, checking the door sticker or the manufacturer's site for payload and towing ratings should be one of your first steps in the car-buying process. Those numbers will let you know just what the limits of your vehicle are — and when it comes to towing, different classes of vehicle have very different limits. Typically, small trucks like the Ford Maverick or the Hyundai Santa Cruz are lower — below 5,000 pounds. Full size pickup trucks rise from there, and eventually you get to serious heavy-duty bruisers that can tow massive trailers via fifth-wheel or gooseneck connections. For the most part, those numbers are calculated using a certification process known as SAEJ2807.

