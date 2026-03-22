This Sleek Super Sedan Might Be The Rarest Modern Cadillac
If you were to look for the absolute rarest modern Cadillac, you wouldn't have to look further than the Celestiq. It's a custom-built electric sedan that costs upwards of $300,000. Obviously, it's not a high-volume model like the Escalade. However, if you were to look for a rare Caddy that a normal(er) person could have bought when it was new, the 2019-2020 CT6-V might be a contender.
As the name suggests, it's a hot-rodded version of the CT6, with some serious power under the hood and kind of a strange engine setup compared to other Cadillac V-series cars.
The non-V CT6 wasn't all that special aside from the fact that it was an American sedan in an age where that was a rarity. The base model was powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that made 335 horsepower during its last year of production. It's the same V6 that saw life with the last generation Chevy Camaro.
Big, fast, and expensive
Where the CT6-V gets wild is the twin-turbo 4.2-liter V8 that sat under the hood. It was called the "Blackwing," and this car was the only application of the engine. You might recognize the Blackwing name from other fast Cadillacs like the CT5-V Blackwing. That iteration is the now-iconic 6.2-liter supercharged V8.
This proto-Blackwing in the CT6-V made 550 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. That gave the CT6-V a 0 to 60 time of 3.8 seconds, which is mighty quick for a bona fide dad sedan. It had a 10-speed automatic transmission (sorry, no manual option) and standard all-wheel drive. Plus, it was a Cadillac, so the inside was quite nice.
It retailed for a hefty $95,890 during the final year of production in 2020, although that's not too crazy when your average Escalade retails for over six figures when you check a few options boxes (the Escalade is also available in a V-series). You can find used 2020 and 2019 CT6-Vs for sale for around $60,000 to $70,000.
Cadillac still makes some fast sedans, fortunately. The CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are waiting to burn some tires if you have the cash on hand.