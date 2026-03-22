This Sleek Super Sedan Might Be The Rarest Modern Cadillac

If you were to look for the absolute rarest modern Cadillac, you wouldn't have to look further than the Celestiq. It's a custom-built electric sedan that costs upwards of $300,000. Obviously, it's not a high-volume model like the Escalade. However, if you were to look for a rare Caddy that a normal(er) person could have bought when it was new, the 2019-2020 CT6-V might be a contender.

As the name suggests, it's a hot-rodded version of the CT6, with some serious power under the hood and kind of a strange engine setup compared to other Cadillac V-series cars.

The non-V CT6 wasn't all that special aside from the fact that it was an American sedan in an age where that was a rarity. The base model was powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that made 335 horsepower during its last year of production. It's the same V6 that saw life with the last generation Chevy Camaro.