Do We Really Still Need Physical Car Keys?

Let's be honest, we have a love-hate relationship with our car keys. Back in the day, they were a simple piece of metal notched to match the mechanical tumblers in your vehicle's lock cylinder. It was easy to run down to the local hardware store and get as many as you wanted cut on the spot because they didn't contain a single diode or other electronic component. The whole process only took a few minutes of your time and a few bucks out of your wallet. Of course, those old-timey keys have a pointy end that inevitably finds a way to give you a good jab when riding along in your pocket.

God forbid you lose that sucker when you're out and about! We've all felt the panic that bathes you in its sweaty embrace as you frantically backtrack every single place you've been. Sometimes you find them, other times ... not so much. That's where today's high-tech keys save the day, right? While we don't technically need physical car keys anymore, "need" is not the same as "want." Before peeling back the many layers of that particular truth, though, let's jump into Doc Brown's time-traveling DeLorean and learn a bit about the history of the auto accessory we love to hate.

Keys first appeared in 1910 and were only used to control electricity to the ignition circuit. Turning the key "on" allowed electricity to flow into the circuit, while turning it "off" cut the power. Drivers still had to clamber out of the vehicle and hand-crank the engine from the front to fire it up, potentially breaking an arm in the process.