Could Crank-Starting An Antique Car Really Break Your Arm?

Thank you, H.J. Dowsing, Clyde J. Coleman, and Charles Franklin Kettering. If those names don't ring a bell, you're probably not a car enthusiast, and even then, you'd have to be a hardcore car nut (or historian) to know who these men were.

Today's cars are fitted with an array of automatic features and adaptive driver assistance systems, so it might be hard to imagine a time when automobiles were really nothing more than a metal brick on wheels. You couldn't simply hop in, turn the key, and go about your merry way. If the 80s catchphrase "Whatcha talkin' bout Willis?" just popped into your noggin, congrats, you know your pop culture.

Seriously, though, up until Kettering's invention in 1911, people had to run through a checklist of things just to make the car move. Imagine heading out for a night on the town with your beau on your arm. You're in your finest attire and looking sharp.

Instead of simply sliding into the driver's seat and pushing a button or — perish the thought — turning a key, you had to stroll up to the front of the vehicle, insert a rusty metal bar into a notch hole in the radiator, and crank away on it vigorously, hoping to fire up the engine on the first go without sustaining any serious injuries. This procedure was more dangerous than you might think, and could result in serious injury — or even death.

[Featured image by Missouri History Museum via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY Public Domain]