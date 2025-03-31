Why Did Older Classic Cars Have Two Keys?
Classic cars had features that we seldom see anymore, including their two different metal keys: one for the ignition and another for the car's various locks. In the earliest cars featuring an ignition key, the key simply turned the car's electrical system on and off, and the engine required hand cranking to start it. Later models featured an electric starter that could be cranked via a dash- or floor-mounted button once the ignition had been turned on.
It wasn't until 1949 that the surprisingly innovative Chrysler introduced the first car with a key that not only turned on the electrical system but would crank the starter. Around the same time as Chrysler's breakthrough ignition design, automakers began installing locks on car doors, glove boxes, and trunks. These locks were usually installed late in the assembly process, sometimes even by dealerships. Having two keys was also a matter of safety and/or convenience for many people; owners could separate the keys and secure or access any of the locked areas even if the car was running. They could also hand off only the ignition key to valets and secure their belongings in the trunk, although the parking attendant wouldn't be able to lock and later unlock the doors.
How have car keys changed?
Fast forward three-quarters of a century, and our automotive keys would be unrecognizable to anyone plucked from the 1940s. As car security systems progressed and automakers began to use keys that paired with the car electronically, metal keys (especially dual keys) became obsolete. Most automakers went to a single-key system by the 1970s, but GM held out into the 21st century.
Today's cars feature integrated key/fob combinations with battery-powered chips that allow you to lock and unlock your doors, open the trunk, and sometimes start the car remotely. Some cars allow access to those functions and more through a connection with your smartphone. However, digital car keys are not without potential risks. If you own a classic car, you're not stuck with the old-fashioned two-key system if you don't mind adding a modern touch to your ride. It's possible to add remote keyless entry to your classic car by using either a model-specific kit or one with a universal design. The InstallGear universal keyless entry system usually sells on Amazon for $39.99, although customized kits for classic cars can cost several hundred dollars.