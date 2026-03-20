Illinois Wants To Make Speed Limiters Mandatory For Some Drivers
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias was sworn in on January 9, 2023. He soon made it a priority not only to bring his state into the digital age by any means necessary, but also to improve safety on its roadways. In February 2026, he expanded the state's Electronic Lien and Titling System, effectively eliminating paper titles by mandating that the system go fully digital by July 1, 2026. Now, he's going after reckless drivers in the Land of Lincoln.
House Bill 4948, first introduced in February 2026, would establish the Intelligent Speed Assistance Program. The goal of this program is to reduce high-speed crashes and traffic fatalities, specifically involving drivers convicted of reckless driving and those going over 100 miles per hour. If found guilty, the courts could order drivers to install a certified intelligent speed assistance system on every vehicle owned by or registered to that individual. Furthermore, they won't be able to hop behind the wheel of another motor vehicle that doesn't have one of these speed-limiting devices installed.
Said device will need to remain on the vehicle for at least 12 months, or for however long that person's license was suspended or revoked — whichever duration is longer. Should the Intelligent Speed Assistance Program be signed into law, it would take effect January 1, 2027.
House Bill 4948 would punish reckless driving
These speed-limiting devices may seem like your car's about to become a snitch, but it instead works as an ever-present monitor that will "intelligently" maintain the vehicle's speed at the posted limit in any given area. They're more like the many alcohol ignition interlock device (IID) programs around the country that essentially imbed a breathalyzer into the car to prevent drunk driving. Speed limiting technology has also been proposed in New York. In fact, similar legislation has already passed in Virginia, which will become the first state to implement this technology when the law goes into effect on July 1, 2026.
In Illinois, in addition to requiring the convicted person to bear the cost of installing and maintaining the device (unless the court deems them financially unable to do so), House Bill 4948 also requires the convicted person to prove that the device was installed and officially request permission before they can remove it. Tampering with or evading the device — or assisting another person to do so — may very well result in a Class A misdemeanor. In fact, failure to follow any of the program's requirements may result in your license being suspended or revoked and may include a civil and/or monetary penalty.
The office of the Secretary must approve all necessary rules and regulations for this Intelligent Speed Assistance Program, including any exemptions (e.g., for someone who must drive an employer-owned vehicle as part of their job). They must also compile and approve a list of service providers capable of installing, servicing, inspecting, and removing approved devices, among other things. Of course, this all depends on whether the bill can survive committee hearings, and both chambers must vote on its approval before it passes.