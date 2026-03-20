Illinois Wants To Make Speed Limiters Mandatory For Some Drivers

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias was sworn in on January 9, 2023. He soon made it a priority not only to bring his state into the digital age by any means necessary, but also to improve safety on its roadways. In February 2026, he expanded the state's Electronic Lien and Titling System, effectively eliminating paper titles by mandating that the system go fully digital by July 1, 2026. Now, he's going after reckless drivers in the Land of Lincoln.

House Bill 4948, first introduced in February 2026, would establish the Intelligent Speed Assistance Program. The goal of this program is to reduce high-speed crashes and traffic fatalities, specifically involving drivers convicted of reckless driving and those going over 100 miles per hour. If found guilty, the courts could order drivers to install a certified intelligent speed assistance system on every vehicle owned by or registered to that individual. Furthermore, they won't be able to hop behind the wheel of another motor vehicle that doesn't have one of these speed-limiting devices installed.

Said device will need to remain on the vehicle for at least 12 months, or for however long that person's license was suspended or revoked — whichever duration is longer. Should the Intelligent Speed Assistance Program be signed into law, it would take effect January 1, 2027.