US State Pushes To Install Forced Speed Limiters In Reckless Drivers' Cars
Just as some states have implemented ignition laws that include adding ignition interlocking devices (IIDs) to their vehicles, other states are looking to do something similar for reckless drivers. Specifically, repeat offenders of speeding laws. Governor Kathy Hochul of New York is planning to introduce legislation that would create a program to require "the installation of Intelligent Speed Assistance systems for drivers with a documented pattern of flouting speeding laws and putting New Yorkers at risk," according to Hochul's State of the State book (link will download a PDF to your device).
The installed device would prevent the vehicle from going more than a few miles per hour over the posted speed limit, likely using GPS and other technologies to do so. Devices similar to this have already been installed in New York City's municipal fleets, where the pilot program will take place. If this initiative proves successful, communities throughout the state will be given the option to opt in. The current penalties for speeding in New York come with hefty fines and possible jail time, similar to Florida's new speeding ticket law.
As of this writing, if you're caught driving up to 10 mph over, the maximum fine is $150 with up to 15 days in jail, whereas driving more than 30 mph over the posted limit comes with a maximum $600 fine and possibly up to 30 days in jail.
The New York Senate is introducing a similar bill
Despite the number of speed camera violations around New York City being reduced in 2024, there were a number of repeat offenders who received over 500 speeding tickets. One driver, according to the New York City Council, received 562 tickets, giving a clear sign that fines and possible jail time aren't enough to curb the behaviors of some. This is likely why Governor Hochul's pilot program isn't the first idea of this kind seen in New York.
State Sen. Andrew Gounardes (D-Brooklyn) of the New York State Senate introduced Senate Bill S4045C in 2025, a similar proposal to the governor's, which will also require "the installation of intelligent speed assistance devices for repeated violation of maximum speed limits." The difference with Gounardes' bill is that it skips the slow start of a pilot program and jumps right into a statewide initiative.
This bill defines "repeat offender" to mean anyone with 16 or more speed camera tickets in a year or someone who has received 11 or more points on their license in an 18-month period. The bill died in the state's Assembly Committee on January 7, 2026, and was returned to the Senate. Perhaps the governor's proposal will have better luck.