US State Pushes To Install Forced Speed Limiters In Reckless Drivers' Cars

Just as some states have implemented ignition laws that include adding ignition interlocking devices (IIDs) to their vehicles, other states are looking to do something similar for reckless drivers. Specifically, repeat offenders of speeding laws. Governor Kathy Hochul of New York is planning to introduce legislation that would create a program to require "the installation of Intelligent Speed Assistance systems for drivers with a documented pattern of flouting speeding laws and putting New Yorkers at risk," according to Hochul's State of the State book (link will download a PDF to your device).

The installed device would prevent the vehicle from going more than a few miles per hour over the posted speed limit, likely using GPS and other technologies to do so. Devices similar to this have already been installed in New York City's municipal fleets, where the pilot program will take place. If this initiative proves successful, communities throughout the state will be given the option to opt in. The current penalties for speeding in New York come with hefty fines and possible jail time, similar to Florida's new speeding ticket law.

As of this writing, if you're caught driving up to 10 mph over, the maximum fine is $150 with up to 15 days in jail, whereas driving more than 30 mph over the posted limit comes with a maximum $600 fine and possibly up to 30 days in jail.