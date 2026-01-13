This State's Expanded 'Ignition' Law Could Leave Drivers Facing $5K Fines

Given our society's predilection for alcohol, it might be hard to fathom that, according to a Gallup poll, the average adult in 2025 only consumed 2.8 alcoholic drinks a week. That's a far cry from the 13 drinks per week people were estimated to have consumed between 1900 and 1915.

In 1906, New Jersey became the first state to ban drunk driving. Four years later, New York and Massachusetts passed similar laws. By the mid-1930s — hot on the heels of the 13-year Prohibition era — most other states had done the same. Things have come a long way in the century since then. Numerous additions to and evolutions of those founding laws have been made, and now we're dealing with questions like whether or not you can get a DUI in a self-driving car.

California passed its first legislation against drunk driving in 1911. The fines were minimal, and serving jail time wasn't a given. However, accidents due to drunk driving have only increased since then, with DUI fatalities soaring by 53% in the state between 2019 and 2025. In response, the California State Assembly passed AB 366, which requires all DUI offenders to use an ignition interlock device (IID) on their vehicles. This is an extension of the previous program, where the use of IIDs only applied to those convicted of two or more DUIs. The new bill took effect on January 1, 2026. Unlike that first 1911 law, it comes down hard by imposing a fine of up to $5,000, up to six months in county jail, or both if drivers fail to comply with the IID requirement.