Nevada Hopes New Law Will Pump The Brakes On DUI Drivers

Nevada isn't the most dangerous state in the country to drive in, but its traffic deaths per 100 million miles driven are still higher than the national average. A new bill recently signed into Nevada state law aims to improve the state's road safety, with new penalties mandated for drivers caught behind the wheel while they're under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The revised legislation states that any driver who is found to be under the influence and causes the death of another person while they're on the road will face a minimum prison sentence of two years and a maximum of 25 years, as well as a fine of $2,000 to $5,000, if it's their first offence. If they have already been convicted of one or two other offences, the minimum prison sentence is now five years, while the maximum sentence and fine remain the same. In both cases, the offence is considered a category B felony.

The revised law also states that a driver who is under the influence and causes substantial bodily harm to another person should receive a prison term of between two and 20 years, as well as a $2,000 to $5,000 fine. In Nevada, a driver is considered to be under the influence if they have an alcohol concentration of 0.08% in their blood or breath, or have a certain level of drugs in their blood or urine. The exact level varies between drugs — for cocaine, 150 nanograms per milliliter of urine or 50 nanograms per milliliter of blood is the limit.